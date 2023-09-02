Bridge technophobia-induced digital divide

Despite technology being present in nearly every aspect of our lives, a considerable portion of the population still holds deep-seated fears about it. This phenomenon, commonly known as “technophobia,” is a complex issue with various factors contributing to it, such as a lack of digital exposure and concerns regarding online safety.

The fear of technology is not limited to a specific group but is more prevalent among older individuals and those residing in rural, technology-deprived areas. We mustn't allow these fears to grow; instead, we should confront them and strive to close the digital gap.

A primary driver of technophobia is the digital divide, a stark gap between those with ready access to technology and those without. This divide often leads to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety for those on the wrong side of the spectrum. Fear of technology isn’t about the gadgets themselves but fear of being left behind in an increasingly digital world.

High-profile data breaches and the constant stream of news stories about online and mobile money scams have left many feeling vulnerable. Some have been duped and cheated by scammers, and as the adage says, once bitten, twice shy.

These concerns are in low-resource countries like Kenya as well as in developed nations. The elderly have been prime targets for scammers who prey on their limited digital literacy.

Addressing these concerns requires a joint effort from tech companies, academic institutions and governments. Robust cybersecurity measures must be put in place, and the public educated on how to protect themselves online. Technology's ever-evolving nature and overwhelming choices, from apps to platforms, can be intimidating. Simplifying interfaces, providing accessible training programmes, and creating tech support networks for those in need can make technology more approachable.

Education is a powerful tool in combating technophobia. Schools and community centres should offer digital literacy programmes for all ages covering basics of using technology and provide insights into its risks and rewards.

Moreover, companies, financial institutions, telecom companies and government bodies that heavily rely on technology in their operations can establish accessible tech support services. These might include in-person assistance centres, hotlines, or online chat support staffed by knowledgeable, patient people who can guide users through tech-related issues.

Communities, especially at the local level, can play a crucial role. They can organise tech meetups and workshops, creating a supportive environment for individuals to learn and share their experiences. Peer support can be invaluable in overcoming technophobia.

Without investing time and financial resources to combat this fear, the digital divide will persist, disproportionately affecting the people who need technology the most, the less privileged among us.