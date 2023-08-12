Brave Uasin Gishu residents show it is possible to defeat injustice

Uasin Gishu County Senator Jackson Mandago and the Governor Jonathan Bii have had a torrid week but few will feel sorry for the two because they fully deserve the opprobrium and harsh criticism directed at them.

The two gentlemen became the focus of attention when a video of a young lady, since identified as Mercy Tarus, excoriating them went viral. The two and other leaders had arrived late for a public hearing called to discuss a controversial student airlift scheme that had apparently gone badly awry. The lateness added injury to a festering wound.

Under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund scheme started in early 2021 towards the end of Senator Mandago’s tenure as Governor and inherited by the current Governor, hundreds of millions of shillings had by December 2022 been raised from parents and potential students desperate to study or send their children to institutions of higher learning in Finland and Canada.

Some flew out, many others did not. Part of the cash was released and reportedly sent to universities abroad. Millions more was reportedly withdrawn by county officials appointed to manage the Trust Fund. It is anyone’s guess what those funds were used for. Almost two years down the road, those yet to travel have given up and are demanding refunds. A total of 125 students that had fully contributed for their fees but were yet to travel cannot because there is no money to pay for their fees.

There are alarming reports that those students that travelled are living rough with serious challenges around upkeep and fees. Three universities allegedly threatened to start the deportation of 202 students that had significant fees arrears.

After avoiding meeting the parents and students for a long time, the confrontation finally happened. And the livid parents and potential students let fly.

Mercy Tarus has come to personify the anger and desperation of the victims, but also the courage and fortitude of the righteous.

Her message was straightforward. The leaders were undeserving of any respect. They were unfeeling, dishonest people all too happy to fleece those seeking help. Many of the victims are old, poor people eking out a living who had voted for those same leaders! The leaders and their children lived in comfort, their future secure and assured. Their victims where languishing in poverty, many ailing from pressure and depression.

Courage

She spoke from her heart with the courage of one who has nothing to lose: you can send your goons to kill me because I have nothing to lose and at least I will not have killed myself, she declared defiantly. Reference here is to a few suicides that have apparently occurred.

Her message was repeated by almost everyone that spoke at that function, many emboldened by her fearlessness.

In other jurisdictions, the men being addressed could have resigned a long time ago. They should also by now have been questioned and faced the law because they admitted culpability and promised to refund the money. This is admission of guilt.

But they live in Kenya where messing around with public funds - whether our taxes or, like in this case, public collections for a specific purpose - is a favourite pastime indulged in by those in positions of responsibility with utmost arrogance and callousness. This is corruption.

In public offices, it has is now standard practice, fully mainstreamed. From police demanding money to serve (or do nothing), to files not moving at Lands Ministry unless one “behaves”, the reality is horrifying. Engineers will approve works that are sub-standard. Suppliers will get paid for supplying air, degrees will be bought, etc. etc.

Decisive action

At the really grand national level, parastatals will be sold and payments never reach the Exchequer.

Calls for some decisive action to stem this rot have yielded only frustration and entrenched the vice more firmly. But those calls must go on nonetheless. Meanwhile, those brave citizens in Eldoret have shown that justice can and must be demanded. Even if the leaders are not punished individually, they at least will get their money back.

It is embarrassing that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Authority and the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence seemingly have been irresolute in action, waiting until this last week to act or say they were acting. This is unacceptable for a scam that has been in the public domain for months.

Mercy is a heroine because she stood her ground and faced these leaders. Every Kenyan denied justice or whose rights are violated should stand up and shout at every possible opportunity. Chiefs and administrators in counties, elected leaders, Governors, etc. are committing crimes daily. The public must say NO.