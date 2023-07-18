Brace for more loans, hardship

This is an economy that cannot absorb too many shocks. Indeed, the fragility of government finances is a reality that even the most strident sycophant of the President William Ruto-led government will admit and attest to. The Opposition-driven weekly demonstrations over the high cost of living, among other grouses, are bound to aggravate an already bad situation.

With the Finance Act, 2023 stuck in the courts, the prospect of a budget deficit much higher than was anticipated when the financial estimates were being prepared is beginning to look real. The outlook in the medium term is an economy that is stuck on a debt treadmill—permanently borrowing increasingly more expensive loans domestically and externally to service existing debts.

Interest rates on government paper have gone haywire. At the latest Treasury bond auction, the government borrowed five-year-old money from the domestic market at a massive 17 per cent interest. Which is why I ask: Why would a commercial bank lend money to a company that wants to expand its business when it can just sit back and lend to the government, risk-free, and earn such high returns?

We forget that when interest rates on government securities are so high, banks stop lending to the private sector and companies cease investing in plants and machinery. Tax revenues crash and the government’s appetite for borrowing keeps soaring forcing it to accept high bids at the bond auctions.

Finance Act

The uncertainty around passage of the controversial Finance Act has especially raised the stakes for the Ruto administration. On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved disbursement of $415 million (Sh58.8 billion) to the country under a programme that has been in place since 2021. The loan was released on the assumption that the government will implement all the politically unpopular taxation measures contained in the Finance Act.

Should the controversy over the Finance Act drag in court for too long, the government might resort to disguised forms of inflationary financing to pay salaries and service the mountains of debts in its books.

At its last meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee raised the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to 10.5 per cent, signalling to the markets that everybody must start hiking lending rates. The theory and assumption is that, when you allow domestic interest rates to go up, the pressure on the exchange rate eases.

To dull pain

In our case, we are stretching the tools of crisis management to the elastic limit. Yet past experience in this country has demonstrated that the IMF-prescribed palliatives such as monetary restraint and fiscal consolidation don’t work and are incapable of stimulating or invigorating production in the real sectors. Even today, adopting the IMF prescription is like taking paracetamol to dull pain so that you can continue running while unwell.

Meanwhile, what do we see in terms of policy responses from the government? Blundering from one self-made crisis to another. Early this year, the government touted how it had crafted an arrangement whereby Kenya would no longer buy petroleum on spot markets in the Gulf but get it on credit at six-month intervals.

Government spokesmen shouted from the rooftops how the new system would ease pressure on the demand for dollars and stabilise the exchange rate. But the shilling is still on a free-fall, months after the oil-on-credit scheme was launched.

We merely kicked the can down the road when we deferred dollar payments for oil imports. Recent media reports said the government had dispatched a team hurriedly to Saudi Arabia to seek renegotiation of the terms of the oil deal. It seems we are coming to terms with the fact that we may not manage to raise the dollars when the bell tolls.

Then there was the time the government rolled out a massive duty- free import programme for a range of food items, ostensibly to force the prices of locally produced foodstuff down in a bid to manage the cost of living crisis. Last December, it gazetted duty-free imports of 100,000 tonnes of brown or mill white sugar, 900,000 tonnes of white maize and 600,000 tonnes of milled rice. In January, a second list of duty free imports was announced: 80 tonnes of beans, 25,000 tonnes of wheat, 200,000 tonnes of sugar, 125.000 tonnes of cooking oil and 150,000 tonnes of rice.

We were told how the mandate of the State-owned Kenya National Trading Corporate had been elevated to that of a price stabilisation agency. Months later, public complaints about high consumer prices on maize floor, sugar and cooking oil have become louder.