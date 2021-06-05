Boris Johnson rejects Covid criticism, then marries again

Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street, London after their wedding on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP | 10 Downing Street

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • Boris Johnson became the first prime minister in 200 years to marry while in office.
  • Thirty guests were invited to a small party in the gardens at the PM’s residence, 10 Downing Street, where the couple live.

Boris Johnson is our prime minister, so we can expect to see him in the headlines often, as when he was pilloried recently for perceived policy errors on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: To restore order, Kananu must go

  2. Makau Mutua: Why is JSC a rogue institution?

  3. Gitau Warigi: History of tribal exclusion must end

  4. Tom Mshindi: Madaraka fete was a display of pompous tokenism 

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Africa can benefit from China’s strategy for post-Covid world order

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.