Bolstering micro, small businesses to grow economy and create jobs

A few weeks ago, the governor of Turkana and I had a rather robust debate on the August elections on both Spice FM and Citizen TV. The debate covered a wide range of topics. One particular issue that generated a lot of public interest was support for small businesses.

Incidentally, one of the key questions in this election is how to create jobs and increase incomes.

I argued that one key way is to provide meaningful support to small businesses. I used the Laikipia example. My colleague used Turkana’s experiences .

Many commentators were surprised at the significant differences in our programme design (market vs government-led); programme sizes – 3.3 billion vs 188m shillings, but also scope of products.

The Laikipia economic stimulus programme is market-led. It involves four leading banks in Kenya, in partnership with the county government. The banks undertake credit assessments and loan administration, as the county government buys down the risk. In this way, the programme affords up to Sh5 million per borrower, at 7.5 per cent interest to small businesses.

Many governments attempt to provide credit directly to businesses and groups. We see this as a mistake. In our 58 years of independence, government has not proven to be astute in business. The reasons range from misalignment of incentives to conflict of interests.

Direct lending

The market-based model is superior as it avoids the pitfalls and opens the possibility of leverage. Because the amount invested by the county buys down the risk, the plan can support a far larger portfolio. Laikipia has invested Sh165 million to support the 3.3 billion portfolios. In comparison, our colleague’s Sh188 million can only support a similar-size portfolio because they have used it in direct lending!

As of April 5, 2022, up to 951 micro and small businesses in Laikipia had applied for Sh302 million. Out of these, 380 businesses had received Sh173.7 million.

By far the most popular product is working capital, followed by invoice discounting, local purchase order (LPO) and then asset finance.I’ll explain each briefly.

Working capital supports a business to buy or increase stock. Invoice discounting allows a business to access money while waiting for their invoice to be paid. LPO financing provides money to a small business to service a contract.

The programme has received applications from and approved disbursements to 14 out of the 15 wards in Laikipia, with 76 per cent of all declines being attributable to cash-flow issues. This means the assessed cashflow is insufficient to service the loan. This suggests that the businesses need non-financial support, such as improving their access to markets.

Under the Laikipia programme, we have been tracking loan sizes as a good proxy of the business size, with 84 per cent of all disbursements being Sh500, 000 or less and 42 per cent for Sh100,000 or less! Scaling up this programme nationally would support many micro and small business and create millions of jobs!