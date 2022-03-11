Bodabodas merit recognition in our impunity reward scheme

Impounded motorbikes

Police officers inspecting impounded motorbikes at Central Police Station in Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following a crackdown on errant boda boda operators. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Any Kenyan who has used a bodaboda to beat traffic jams will tell you that the ride isn’t close to the safest.
  • These riders slalom between narrow metal barriers, graze panicky pedestrians and wink at unfit traffic police.

Everyone has watched the video, unless you’re the only visitor in Jerusalem still shopping for a smart phone so you can enjoy Magical Kenya and all their animals on fours and twos.

