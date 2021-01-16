Talk of a Bobi Wine revolution was all hot air

As was expected by everyone who doesn’t take everything in Western media as the gospel truth, Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine lost the presidential election to incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

The grand old man of Ugandan politics will now extend his 35-year rule by another five, cementing his place in the club of former and current longest-serving African presidents alongside Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, Jose Eduardo dos Santos of Angola, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Paul Biya of Cameroon.

In a CNN interview a day to the January 14 polls, he came off as pretty confident about his re-election prospects, shrugging off the narrative about clouds of a youth revolution reportedly gathering in Uganda against his regime.

Responding to a question about any fears of a disillusioned youth turning out in large numbers to vote him out of power, he said curtly: “Even those 80 per cent [of the Ugandan population that is youth] I’m the one who enabled them to survive childhood diseases.”

Legitimate concerns will be raised about heavy security deployment in parts of the country during the elections, and the intimidating effect that might have had on opposition supporters.

The electoral commission has still some explaining to do on its alternative results transmission system, which it says it deployed following the controversial Internet shutdown by the government.

But information gleaned from monitoring Ugandan media reports and punditry over the past three days suggests that much of the talk about a Bobi Wine-inspired revolution was hot air.

Cult-like following

They say the pop star’s campaign was seen to have been heavy on sloganeering – underlined by the #WeAreRemovingAdictator that trended on Twitter – and light on issues that would have earned him a wider appeal outside his Central region and the adoring youthful fans in Kampala.

His performance, having garnered about 30 percent of the votes, is still considered decent by Ugandan election standards. His National Unity Platform (NUP), barely six months old, has upstaged Kizza Besigye’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), as the largest opposition party in the next parliament.

But much of this is down to the cult-like following among his populous Baganda kinsmen in the Central region where NUP was a hot ticket and Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) got a hiding.

The biggest scalp claimed by the localised Bobi Wine insurgency is that of Vice-President Edward Ssekandi, who lost his parliamentary seat to an NUP candidate.

The ruling party’s strong performance in northern Uganda, however, more than made up for its loss in Central.

Such are the dynamics of the local politics that the Western revolution hunters in Africa couldn’t see, and if they saw couldn’t tell you.

Attracted to international media cameras like moth to flame, Bobi disputed the outcome even before the electoral commission could declare the final results.

Deep down, the young man knows he had no chance.