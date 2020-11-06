Blockchain is a safe way to lock away Huduma data

My name is Faustine. But if I sent you money via M-Pesa, you will realise that the money was sent by a subscriber called Eustine. You will likely call me to ascertain if it was me.

I will explain that the M-Pesa agent who registered me to the platform erred on the first letter of my name, and Safaricom has struggled to correct it.

If you send a large sum of money by mistake to someone whose name has identity inconsistencies, it becomes difficult even for the courts of law to prosecute the accused person. I have seen several people on social media bragging how Safaricom can never pin them down, because they registered their M-Pesa accounts using the ID cards of their grandmothers, who have since died.

Such is the challenge of digital identity in Africa. You will find a Burundi national living in Nakuru registered on the M-Pesa platform using a Kenyan's ID card details. A thug steals your smartphone and after forcing you to reveal you PIN at gunpoint, he takes a Fuliza overdraft of Sh50,000, a Tala loan of Sh30,000, a KCB M-Pesa loan of Sh90,000 and a Branch loan of Sh25,000.

He then throws away the Sim card and sells your smartphone. You will have to deal with angry mobile money lenders demanding their money back, and you might even be listed on Credit Reference Bureaus as a serial defaulter.

It is such hurdles in tracking illegal transactions and online crimes the Huduma Namba seeks to resolve. Although it is a right way to deal with financial fraud and illicit businesses while also weeding out ghost workers, I am not convinced that the way it is being implemented will solve them. Why not deploy the blockchain technology to create a tamper-proof digital identity system?

Blockchain is immutable

To achieve what Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i called a Single Source of Truth (SSoT) during the launch of Huduma Namba, the government needs to consider recommendations provided by the Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence Taskforce.

While the government has put some efforts to enforce proper tendering processes through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis), loopholes in the system still curtail its credibility.

Some politicians have been known to abuse the system by registering businesses in the names of friends and relatives and going ahead to influence the bidding process to win government contracts.

For a seamless system, every Kenyan should be registered at birth. All certificates should also be issued through the system to ward off impersonation.

With all data on a Huduma blockchain, it will be hard to grab land, sell counterfeit goods or get away with crimes, as digital evidence is admissible in Kenyan courts, according to Section 106 B of the Evidence Act.

fmailu@ke.antionmedia.com