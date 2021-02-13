Bloated Houses the blemish of BBI draft

There are bad reasons to oppose BBI just as there are bad reasons to support it. How often have you heard this argument, even from purportedly clever people? “If the government is struggling to allocate 15 per cent of shareable revenue to the counties, where will the 35 per cent (proposed by BBI) come from?"

The assumption behind this cynicism is that Kenya will forever be broke. True, the economy is currently in bad shape. As is the case globally, Covid-19 is largely responsible for this.

Fortunately, economies are not static. They will experience a downturn one year and then bounce back strongly in the next. Last year Kenya’s growth was at a weak 1.5 per cent, according to World Bank statistics.

This year, as projected by the same bank, the economy will rebound at a much stronger 5.2 per cent, just slightly lower than the 5.7 per cent averaged between 2015 and 2019. The long and short of it is: economies grow. Where we were in 2020 is not where we will be in 2025, or 2030.

Naturally, our capacity to meet the increasing financial needs of the counties will grow apace.

Marriage certificate

The other bad argument is that we don’t need a referendum to increase county allocations. We hear this reasoning a lot these days.

However, it’s rather like a fellow telling his come-we-stay woman that she doesn’t need a marriage certificate because he already adequately takes care of her and the children and will continue to do so without a formal marriage. That lady would be foolish to buy that assurance at face value.

True, the existing constitution puts no bar to allocations of 35 per cent or above. It only sets a minimum of 15 per cent, which can be increased.

What the BBI amendments do is that they will ring-fence the higher allocation such that no future government acting in bad faith will cut funding back to the bare minimum of 15 per cent.

That’s a “constitutional insurance”, because counties will no longer be dependent on the fickle goodwill of whichever government is in power.

The counter-argument is that the increased county allocations will only sink us deeper into the debt hole. Supposedly, the devolved funds ought not to be sourced from debt but from collected national revenues.

The problem comes when the Treasury seeks to compensate for what it gives out to counties with more borrowing.

My worry, though, is less about debt and more about taxation becoming unbearable. This is what is killing enterprise in this country.

If the government can pare down its debt without burdening us with more taxes, then it faithfully shares out whatever revenues it collects as per the 65-to-35 per cent ratio recommended by BBI, we should be fine as a country.

The good thing about enhanced county allocations is that more functions are bound to be taken up by the counties as their allocations spike.

Devolutionists have long complained that the national government hoards all the money and functions while leaving the counties with peripheral tasks like crop and animal husbandry.

Equality of the vote

Money follows functions. More money for the counties means more decentralised functions – and many more jobs created in the counties. It’s not a cliche.

Where I have a serious problem is with the expanded legislature proposed by the BBI. It will almost double the size of the Senate and add 70 more elected seats in the National Assembly.

My discomfort has absolutely nothing to do with the principle of the equality of the vote and representation, which is at the core of BBI. On that, I am entirely in agreement.

The BBI worked it out in a simple and straightforward way. It divided Kenya’s population of 48 million by 360 constituencies (the current 290 plus the 70 created by BBI). That comes to approximately 133,000 people per constituency.

My point is you can downsize the large numbers of MPs and MCAs while retaining the centrality of equity in representation.

You do so by using the same BBI formula of equivalence of population for every constituency, but in this case you calculate for the current number of constituencies (290) – or less.

I am realistic enough to know it would be a near impossibility selling that idea to the losing counties and the political parties that draw support there.

Reduction of wards

Incidentally, the BBI drafters were careful not to scrap existing constituencies, which don’t meet the 133,000 population benchmark. (They have been retained as “protected” constituencies).

In fact, the BBI Bill already before the county assemblies would be killed instantly by the MCAs if it contained anything to do with a drastic reduction of wards. The same reasoning would apply in Parliament if MPs were confronted with a Bill that diminishes their constituencies or their entitlements.

Yet if we must be honest, a Parliament that is uncontrollably bloated is one of the main criticisms from Wanjiku against BBI.

If I was steering the BBI project, I would have been ruthless: No “protected” constituencies. No nominated seats for “special interests”. No gender quotas. These have given us enough headaches already.

Load more CDF funds to the constituencies, but reduce their number.