Bloated Houses the blemish of BBI draft

Parliament  

Members of Parliament listen to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani tabling the budget at Parliament Buildings in 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • More money for the counties means more decentralised functions – and many more jobs created in the counties.
  • Load more CDF funds to the constituencies, but reduce their number.

There are bad reasons to oppose BBI just as there are bad reasons to support it. How often have you heard this argument, even from purportedly clever people? “If the government is struggling to allocate 15 per cent of shareable revenue to the counties, where will the 35 per cent (proposed by BBI) come from?" 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Gitau Warigi: Bloated Houses the blemish of BBI draft

  2. Faith Oneya: Why we need to divorce happiness from marriage

  3. Magesha Ngwiri: This weekend, love and let love

  4. Eric Ng’eno: In post-constitutional State, the vulnerable risk being run over

  5. Gabriel Oguda: Dear SRC, remember Helb loanees and health staff too

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.