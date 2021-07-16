Bizarre tale of rogue officer, elite squads and a nervy succession

A very bizarre tale found its way into the public consciousness last week. Police sources alleged that an officer, Corporal Caroline Kangogo, went amok and embarked on a homicidal rampage targeting males. A sharp shooter, the officer was alleged to be an insatiable hedonistic bon vivant.

Now she had taken a sinister turn, viciously decimating her paramours and deftly evading detection and capture by elite detectives.

She allegedly remained out there for a fortnight, highly mobile, devious, armed and dangerous, until she was reported dead by suicide at her parents’ homestead.

The Caroline Kangogo saga was captivating for three main reasons. The first was, of course, its sheer terror factor: a crack shot, unaccounted for, with deadly intent and a rapid body count, is chilling stuff.

The second is its utter unbelievability. The third reason was the perplexing single-mindedness with which this incredible narrative was driven.

Who found it necessary to disseminate such an implausible yarn with such energy, and why?

For some bizarre reason, our police fraternity enjoy plying the country with tall tales.

One must never forget the gripping drama of Inspector Waiganjo, who was paraded before the country and numerous courts of law as an impostor who infiltrated the service and got away with plenty.

He seems to have finally been ascertained to be a legitimate officer, and is currently accessing restitution.

An environment of murder is being normalised. It could be part of a build-up to something major.

Anticipated settlement

The country is in a fairly sensitive season in its political cycle. Presidential succession configurations have confounded a petulant and implacable power structure. Significant figures in this apparatus have hinted ominously that everything possible will be done to produce a specific outcome, regardless of what democratic consensus indicates. Others have implied that drastic action may be called for to avert certain eventualities.

Without a doubt, ideal succession scenarios depended on the outcome of the BBI referendum. At the same time, the BBI was an equivocal, amorphous proposition. Even its most zealous advocates could not tell us, in a word, what it was. It was sold as ‘the answer’, regardless of what the problem seems to be.

In a very important sense, the BBI documentation read like a detailed National Accord. Arguably, it was a boiler-plate political settlement in anticipation of conflict.

By not taking into account the existence of a certain constituency’s leadership, the BBI ipso facto pointedly assumed this leadership’s absence or nonexistence.

Apparently, conditions need to be in place to direct a sequence of pre-curated moves towards institutional outcomes of the anticipated settlement.

A specific event to trigger this sequence remains outstanding. This event would also serve two vital functions: initiate the conflict that makes settlement necessary.

In the circumstances, a tale of rogue sharpshooters on the loose is no longer another instalment of quotidian horror.

The Nation on Wednesday followed up its appropriately skeptical investigation of the Kangogo saga, uncovering a network of rogue officers running murder, extortion, political protection and robbery rings. The cartel’s catchment area was indicated as Nakuru, Kericho, Eldoret, Kapsabet and other Rift Valley towns.

Elite police squad

If a referendum cannot be lawfully procured, it seems the extraordinary option of a post-conflict arrangement becomes irresistible. The 2008 National Accord gave politicians what ordinarily would come through a plebiscite.

And the post-election violence, which led to the accord, was unexpected, even spontaneous. Imagine what an assiduously engineered process would yield!

The deep state of the 1970s attempted to fix the first Kenyatta succession through the crudest and most hare-brained conspiracy, which entailed the abduction and murder of the vice-president.

The entire scheme was premised on Mzee expiring in Nakuru, whereupon an elite police squad (where have we heard these words again) called Ngoroko would mobilise from Rumuruti and waylay Nyayo on his way from Kabarak. Kenyatta died in Mombasa, saving us much existential trouble.

We must be wary of the overzealous exertions of dense self-appointed loyalists whose antipathy for others overwhelms love for their boss.

All the ‘rogue police’ stories, vehement certainty about aspirants who will not be on the ballot, and an official environment bristling with menace, suggest that aspects of the second Kenyatta succession may be manned by toxic knuckleheads.

In that case, the President’s legacy will most assuredly be reduced to a historic travesty.

The little comfort we take in their incompetence is eroded by evidence of their power and hell-for-leather commitment.

In other words, they are both too dumb to strategise competently, yet powerful enough to pull it off somehow anyway. That is recipe for disaster.

It would be profoundly comforting to be mistaken on this matter. In any event, the state must get a grip and steer the presidential succession politics past these dreadful waters.