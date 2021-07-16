Bizarre tale of rogue officer, elite squads and a nervy succession

Police residential houses in Kasarani, Nakuru, where Corporal Carolyne Kangogo resided. She is suspected to have shot dead two men. Her body was found at her parents’ home in Nyawa village in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • The Caroline Kangogo saga was captivating for three main reasons. The first was, of course, its sheer terror factor.
  • The second is its utter unbelievability. The third reason was the perplexing single-mindedness with which this incredible narrative was driven.

A very bizarre tale found its way into the public consciousness last week. Police sources alleged that an officer, Corporal Caroline Kangogo, went amok and embarked on a homicidal rampage targeting males. A sharp shooter, the officer was alleged to be an insatiable hedonistic bon vivant. 

