Bias the main enemy in Gaza

Israel may be winning all the battles against Hamas but it is decisively losing the war. That’s because this war is not just about levelling Gaza to the ground or destroying terrorist infrastructure; it is, in the long term, about winning hearts and minds.

The fury of Israel’s revenge after last month’s brutal Hamas incursion which killed at least 1,400 may excite those who advocate tough responses to the mindless carnage associated with violent Islamist extremism.

Israel, of course, has every right to defend itself and to take whatever measures are necessary to avenge the brutal slaughter of innocent men, women and children as well as neutralise the enemy and ensure it is not again exposed to such surprise attacks. But there is also something called overkill. And that is the perfect word to describe the Israeli bombings in Gaza that have killed more than 10,000 people so far.

Terrorism

Israel is responding to terrorism with terrorism. But a country that has long enjoyed global sympathy as a victim of crazed Jihadists is itself being associated with the killings of innocent men, women and children. The bombs and missiles raining down on Gaza are not decimating the Hamas leadership but destroying hospitals, schools, apartment blocks, office complexes, power stations, roads, bridges and everything else.

The global narrative is changing. Across Western capitals, where support for Israel has always been taken for granted, citizens are starting to question the fury of Israeli attacks that can only be likened to genocide. Israel is no longer the good and civilised guy in a region full of bloodthirsty fanatics who kill for sport but a state that has no compunction about the wholesale slaughter of innocents.

Biased reporting by BBC, Reuters, CNN, AFP, AP and other Western news outlets can no longer disguise the fact that the people of Gaza are being massacred. In that regard, Hamas has achieved its objectives. The story now is not so much about its senseless acts of terror that provoked retribution but the resulting death and destruction wrought by Israel.

It is becoming evident that the aforementioned media channels with reporters and correspondents in Gaza are beginning to moderate their reporting as the witness first-hand the carnage being rained on civilians.

Extreme retaliation

The US, Britain, Germany, France and other Western powers have unquestionably backed Israel’s right to defend itself, but even they are slowly beginning to see that extreme retaliation will be counter-productive in the long run.

This is seen not just as a war against Hamas and other terrorist groups but a war against Palestinian aspirations to freedom and dignity, and a war against the entire Arab and Islamic world. Already, it is being reported that US diplomats in the Middle East have privately briefed President Joe Biden on the simple fact that the war is breeding growing anti-Americanism across the region.

The governments of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other West-friendly nations in the region face the terrible dilemma of being seen as allies of entities that are aiding and abetting genocide against their own people.

Many of those nations have been leading initiatives to normalise relations with Israel as part of a process that also leads to a free and independent Palestine. They will now be under a great deal of pressure from their own people to cut relations with the ‘Great Satan’ and join the ranks of those out for total destruction of the Jewish state.

Growing militancy

The current situation is ripe for growing militancy across the region. That is the outcome of Israeli belligerence and policies that can only be compared to apartheid and ethnic cleansing. Violent Islamist extremists across the world must be celebrating the rising death count in Gaza, for that is exactly what they need to grow their recruitment pool.

The sooner Israel’s supporters understand this, the better. Unfortunately, too many in the Western world are captive to mindless support for Israel. We are seeing footballers and other celebrities who question the bombings in Gaza or express support for a free Palestine ostracised.

Almost every Western nation is labelling as anti-Semitic anybody who condemns Israeli atrocities and military occupation, conveniently forgetting that Arabs are also Semites. Yes, Biden, British Premier Rishi Sunak and others who display anti-Palestinian bias are also anti-Semitic too.