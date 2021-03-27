Beware the rising ills of remote working

Woman working from home

A woman working on her laptop from home.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Working for long hours glued to screens and on desks not designed for long hours of work is causing bodily pains and aches.
  • Weight gain is now commonly associated with remote working as people spend more time at home and close to their fridge and cookie jar.

Since many people retreated to their homes to escape Covid-19, several studies have come out to show that people now work longer than they used to before the pandemic. Their workday starts early, ends late, and sometimes they put in time on weekends to cope with the pressures of remote working.

