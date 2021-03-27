Beware the rising ills of remote working

Since many people retreated to their homes to escape Covid-19, several studies have come out to show that people now work longer than they used to before the pandemic. Their workday starts early, ends late, and sometimes they put in time on weekends to cope with the pressures of remote working.

Working for long hours glued to screens and on desks not designed for long hours of work is causing bodily pains and aches. Weight gain is now commonly associated with remote working as people spend more time at home and close to their fridge and cookie jar — and move less than they used to before Covid.

Here is another problem — the sitting posture. Health specialists warn that the longer we are sedentary, the more we are likely to mess up our backs, and as we age, this can morph into more health problems. Workers often sit close to the monitors and spend a considerable chunk of time hunched, squinting, typing and scrolling on a phone, computer, or television.

When connected to an interesting item on the screen, one is less likely to blink, leading to dry eyes that ultimately weakens the eye muscles and increases the likelihood of long-term eye problems.

All these challenges get compounded. They manifest in aching joints, regular and sustained headaches, dizziness, pain in the back, and obesity, which can grow into more significant problems.

But we are not helpless. There is a lot that we can do to preserve our health.

Correct furniture

First, managers should check with their staff regularly and ensure that they don’t suffer burnout. They should see whether they are putting too much pressure on their team to the detriment of their health.

Besides, employers should have programmes to help staff overwhelmed by remote working, especially to maintain the blurring line between work and family.

Second, many workstations were hastily put up in homes to accommodate remote working are not conducive for long hours of work. An uncomfortable chair or table leads to poor body alignment and an imbalanced posture. If remote working is expected to last for the foreseeable future, they need to acquire the correct work furniture.

Third, if hunching at the computer is the problem, consider getting an external monitor as it is more comfortable. If an external monitor or laptop stand is not a viable option, elevate your laptop on top of books piled high enough to bring it to eye level and connect it to an external keyboard.

Fourth, good light reduces stress on the eyes. Situate your working areas near a natural light source, and if you anticipate working after the sun goes down, consider a reading light to augment the house light.

Lastly, make sure you take regular breaks between your work, have a comfortable workstation, and be mindful of your posture throughout the day.