Beware, lest radical TSC proposals on training of teachers ruin sector 

Education CS George Magoha when he toured Eregi Teachers Training College in Kakamega July 11, 2020.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Benjamin Sogomo

Former TSC secretary

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has recommended changes in the training framework of teachers going forward. Three of these are, one, that the Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree be replaced with either a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree with a postgraduate diploma in education.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.