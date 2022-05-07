Better sports governance for inclusivity

The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious races and the oldest annual event of its kind. Kenyan runners last month took all three medals in the men’s open category, and the first and third positions in the women’s open category.

Another Boston Marathon luminary was Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, born in Kenya but now a United States citizen, who was placed second in the lower limb impairment division.

Marko thankfully had the resources and support to enable him to harness his exemplary strength and talent, retrain and continue his career as an athlete after losing both feet to frostbite.

Away from the Boston Marathon, we also recall the unmatched athletic exploits of the much-loved Eliud Kipchoge, who showed the entire world that a marathon was possible in under two hours when athletic talent and hard work are given adequate technical support.

Several insights arise upon consideration of these two named athletes and their careers. Firstly, it was wonderful that the opportunity to pivot in his chosen field was available to Marko, but it was also crucial to note that the opportunity was available because of where he was.

The same can be said about Eliud, who beat the two-hour marathon limit in Austria. Meanwhile, in their country of origin, our athletes at all levels are victims of mismanagement and gaps in support, complete with scandals around international events.

Diverse athletes

Athletes have reported missing tickets, being denied their sports kits and uniforms, and sleeping on airport floors and waiting long periods for allocated accommodation. All these events heighten stress when athletes should be focusing on doing the very best they can and winning. The fact that despite such shameful proceedings, Kenyan athletes still manage to do well, is testament to their great resilience.

However, any and all reserves of strength should be going towards competition efforts, not dealing with poor administration.

Secondly, that Kenya’s renown for world records is solely for able bodied athletes is a gross oversight, when there are many people with disabilities who would be great athletes if they had the requisite support. It is clear from the careers of athletes like Henry Wanyoike, Henry Kiprono, UK-based Anne Wafula-Strike and more, as well as from organisations like the Special Olympics Program, Kenya Paralympics, the Kenya Amputee Football Association and more, that there is willingness, dedication and availability on the part of people with disabilities in Kenya to engage and excel in competitive sports at local, regional and international levels. It is thus imperative that sports governance must rise to meet and surpass the challenge of quality care and inclusion for all athletes.

Requisite investments must therefore be made urgently by the state, private sector and relevant stakeholders to ensure the support, good management and excellence of all diverse athletes, in fulfilment of the constitutional rights of Kenyans of all abilities.