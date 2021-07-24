Best practice and guidelines on arresting judicial officers

Aggrey Muchelule

Justice Aggrey Muchelule on July 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Sekou Owino

What you need to know:

  • To most advocates, the act of police invading the courts of justice is sacrilegious disregard for the temple of justice that the courts are.
  • There is a long-established common law principle that judges need to be treated with care even when investigating them for crimes.

On Thursday, the police in Kenya took the rare and unprecedented step of going into the High Court precincts in Nairobi where they conducted a search of the judges’ chambers – as judges’ offices are known in legal language. The intention was supposedly to find some cash the judges may have received and been holding in their chambers.

