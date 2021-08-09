Benjamin Sogomo: Tackle issues in basic education before they become unmanageable

The beginning of the academic year for the basic education level this month has seen 15 million youth progress to the next rung of the ladder.

The students and their parents have had to make major decisions that will affect their future since education has variously been described as the “distributor of life chances”.

Resources have been deployed to the extent that all sectors of the economy were benefitted, chief of which are business people in the transport, banking, textile and sale of books and desks.

It is a time that stakeholders take time to review and analyse important issues like access to education, transitioning of students to the next level, quality of education offered, availability of human and material resources to the sector and cost of education to the government and the parents.

On access to education, much progress, in my view, has been achieved. However, insecurity in some parts of the country — such as Laikipia, Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana — has affected attendance. This should be sorted out by the security organs of the government as it is beyond the mandate of the Ministry of Education.

The transition to the next class has been challenging since Independence. Reports that about 117,000 students — 10 per cent of the 2020 KCPE candidates — have not reported to secondary school upon completion of the primary school level is an indictment of the ministry.

Greatest challenge

This is happening even as the Basic Education Act 2012 prescribes penalties on parents who do not ensure that their children enrol in school and the availability of bursaries to the less-endowed students. That should not be the case.

The flip side of this matter, however, is that most secondary schools are congested and find it difficult to accommodate all new students. Many are the schools that are forced by the ministry to take anything up to more than 100 extra students every year without prior preparation for them.

The cost of educating children could be the greatest challenge at the beginning of every academic year. Principals find it extremely difficult to sustain schools when the learners do not pay the full amount of fees required from them. Add to this the fact that capitation from the ministry is often delayed and you have a situation in which principals are under extreme pressure to run schools.

On the other hand, less-endowed parents are under pressure from their children eager to join secondary school. Bursaries are not necessarily awarded objectively. One wonders why the bursary committees formed by the county governments and MPs find it difficult to come up with objective pro-poor criteria of awarding full bursaries to the needy in their midst and yet Equity Bank, with their Wings to Fly scholarship fund, can do so.

Stocked libraries

The quality of education in schools is also a matter of concern. A very large proportion of secondary schools, for example, do not have laboratories and stocked libraries.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development CEO, Prof Charles Ong’ondo, says the government expects 65 per cent of students undergoing the Competency-Based Curriculum to study science and mathematics-based courses on joining university in 2029 while 20 per cent will study arts courses and 15 per cent performing arts pathway.

They are only 18 months away from joining secondary schools that should prepare them through availability of adequate facilities to qualify to study the sciences and mathematics courses.

These issues and challenges require urgent attention. There may be a need to establish a specific inter-ministerial body charged with the responsibility of ensuring that all barriers to education are surmounted.