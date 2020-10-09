Behind every successful girl is a group of bitter men

On September 25, 2020, a stunning young woman graduated from the University of Nairobi with a first-class honours degree in architectural studies, joining the club of female architects.

Her elder sister, incredibly proud and excited, posted a beautiful picture of herself and the striking, newly minted architect.

And there began a barrage of feedback, mostly celebratory tweets. In the background, however, was a dark storm gathering: one of nasty, hateful and malicious tweets suggesting that no way in God’s green earth could a young woman that attractive earn first-class honours without sexual favours.

I was conflicted about tackling this topic at first, until a dear friend encouraged me. God knows some of us are writing this from experience. In spite of all the effort to educate, emancipate and empower girls, we are still a society that penalises women, especially the young ones, for being attractive and gifted.

Beautiful women

This society does not believe beautiful women can be ambitious, hardworking and successful. We still believe it is impossible for a young beautiful woman, such as that young architect, to get to the top purely on the basis of her intellect.

When we see a young woman who seemingly has her life together, we want to rationalise her accomplishments, justify her success and peg her achievements to her looks and punish her for her success with malicious rumours and false accusations.

The most worrying aspect is that these nasty comments are peddled by entitled, underachieving and insecure young men who have been conditioned to believe that a girl cannot be better than them in class or in life. They have been made to believe that a woman should not drive a better car, live in a better neighbourhood or have a better job, unless she exchanged all that for sex.

Why is it that behind every successful young woman is a bunch of bitter, underachieving young men? Well, I have news for all of you bitter young men tweeting shamelessly: women can be both good-looking and brilliant. A girl can be better than you. That most attractive and successful young women you see around got there purely on merit.

Beautiful woman

Those beautiful ladies who outdid you in class and graduated with honours, or landed your dream job, are actually diligent workers. While these young men were spending their time in nightclubs getting “wasted” the girls were studying hard, pursuing law degrees, MBAs and PhDs.

As a society, we need to make peace with the fact that most young women work hard for their money. Most of us buy assets on our own. And yes, we pay our bills too.

I will leave you with the words of my favourite successful and incredibly beautiful woman, Michelle Obama, who once said, “The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls.”

