Be stingy with your personal information

Tablet laptop

Personal information is precious. It represents you. It's the type of information that a bank would require from you when opening an account.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Guards should ask visitors to show their ID instead of merely asking them to say the number.
  • They should perhaps ask visitors to confirm their phone number by calling a monitored phone line.

In Kenya, there is pervasive but seemingly innocuous behaviour that makes many fraudsters grin. Many gated communities or office block entrances have security guards who require a visitor's personal information before they are allowed in, ostensibly to record it and use it during investigations if a crime is committed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.