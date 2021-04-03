BBI train gets a steadying hand, only for a while

Raila Odinga

President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are taken on a tour of the Green Park Bus Terminus by NMS Director of Transport and Public Works Michael Ochieng (left) on April 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

For a moment there, it appeared that the momentum driving the BBI-sponsored referendum was slackening and that the unthinkable was about to happen. Then President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday night drove to the Karen home of Mr Raila Odinga for a “secret” meeting and the following day the two gentlemen were criss-crossing the city inspecting “progress” and reaffirming that the plan was intact and that we shall have a referendum.

