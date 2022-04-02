BBI ruling will affect Uhuru legacy, court’s credibility

Certainly, the seminal Supreme Court of Kenya’s ruling on March 30, 2022 sealed the fate of President Kenyatta’s Constitutional reform process. Unfolding at the twilight of Kenyatta’s reign, the court’s judgement on the 2021 Kenyan constitutional referendum attempt, popularly known as the “Building Bridges Initiative” (BBI), raises stakes for his political legacy.

Conceived against the backdrop of the 2007-2008 post-election crisis, the Supreme Court, established under Article 163 of the 2010 Constitution and modelled along the Supreme Court of the United States, was envisaged as the final arbiter and interpreter of the Constitution.

The BBI ruling heralded the coming of age of the Supreme Court—which comprises of seven judges, including the Chief Justice as the President of the Court and the Deputy Chief Justice as the Vice-President of the Court— as the fulcrum of political stability in Kenya. This is largely because of the court’s exclusive original jurisdiction to hear and determine disputes relating to the elections to the office of President arising under Article 140 of the Constitution.

Paradoxically, the very vibrancy, immense authority and legitimacy of the Supreme Court in the aftermath of the judgement is perhaps one of Kenyatta’s most enduring political legacies.

In 2010, Kenya adopted a ‘tripartite system’ where the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary have separate, independent powers and responsibilities to provide for checks and balances and prevent the over-concentration of power.

The BBI ruling has publicly tested Kenyatta’s success in applying the Baron Montesquieu’s doctrine of separation of powers as the lynchpin of Kenya’s incipient democracy. As the head of the Executive directly charged with overseeing the implementation of the 2010 Constitution, Kenyatta created the necessary space for the Supreme Court to thrive at the apex of a refurbished Judiciary. It is in the corridors of this judiciary that Kenyatta’s constitutional referendum attempt, initially scheduled to occur in Kenya in June 2021, met its Waterloo.

Endorsed by 43 (92%) of 47 County Assemblies, 224 (77%) members of the National Assembly and 51 (78%) of members of the Senate, the referendum that targeted 78 proposed amendments, spanning 13 of the 18 chapters of the Constitution appeared right on course for June 2021. Then the court struck. On May 13, 2021, the High Court halted the process as unconstitutional, a decision that was upheld by the Court of Appeal on August 20 and by Supreme Court on March 30, 2022.

Nevertheless, in its ruling, the court has assertively proved its mettle in soberly balancing ideologies and diverse interests within the Judiciary, stabilising the polity and restoring public confidence in the Judiciary.

The Court has jettisoned the nihilism and judicial activism of the David Maraga era and re-oriented subordinate courts towards judicial restraint and even-handedness. In its ruling, the Supreme Court took a swipe at the judicial activism of the judges of the High Court and the Court of Appeal at three levels. First, it ruled the basic structure doctrine as an over-reach and not applicable in Kenya, calling on both the High Court and Court of Appeal to strike a neat “balance between flexibility and rigidity of the amendment process.”

Second, the Supreme Court dismissed as “judicial overreach” an earlier judgment by the lower courts which had ruled that “civil proceedings can be instituted against the president or the person performing the functions of the president.” On the contrary, the court clarified that civil proceedings cannot be instituted against President Kenyatta over actions while in office.

Third, on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the Court ruled the electoral board had a quorum when it undertook the verification of signatures in support of the amendment Bill.

The Supreme Court censured the executive on three counts; the President had acted unlawfully by spearheading the BBI reforms through the popular initiative route to initiate changes to the Constitution—an option available only to ordinary citizen; the Executive had encroached upon the mandate of the IEBC by allocating and apportioning 70 new constituencies as only IEBC has the power to do so and public participation was inadequate and wanting during the roll-out of BBI changes.

The Supreme Court decision has a profound impact on the political arena ahead of the August 9 elections, injecting a sober ring to the public debate on the referendum. Expectedly, the Hustler crowd celebrated the Supreme Court judgement as triumph for William Ruto who casts BBI as a scheme to force him out of government.

On his part, Kenyatta had staked his legacy on passing this Bill, which his administration argued would make politics more inclusive and put the country on a stable keel after the August 9 polls. In the aftermath of the ruling, the BBI reform process has been described in the Jubilee/Azimio la Umoja’s corridors of power as “a dream deferred”.

For President Kenyatta, rekindling the dream deferred without the levers of power will be a Herculean task. The defeat of the referendum proposal raises stakes for the Uhuru-Raila AZIMIO Alliance to win the 2022 elections and rekindle the reform process. Inversely, a victory for the Hustler Nation will bury the reforms envisaged under BBI process in the deepest of graves.

The single lesson from the defeat of BBI in courts is that there is grave danger in bundling up together a contested political agenda and constitutional reforms.

Under Martha Koome’s team, the Supreme Court has emerged as a more even-handed, credible interlocutor in the political space. This has given the courts an unprecedented public popularity. Losers in the August polls are more likely to channel their grievances through the court rather than taking to the street as the case was in 2007 and partly 2017. The court now seems ready to handle any petition arising from the coming August 9 2022 election.