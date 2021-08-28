BBI is over, now let’s go back to the real issues

The Building Bridges Initiative, touted as the path to national cohesion and improved livelihoods in Kenya, has been ruled by the courts as illegal and unconstitutional.

One of the key challenges in the BBI conversation was its false assumption that it would be the key to the ideal life. The focus on this political initiative, which sought to change the Constitution for some future utopia when a global pandemic is still unfolding, was highly misplaced.

The effects of the pandemic are extreme. Kenyans are still dealing with the many lost lives, disrupted livelihoods, jarring job losses and many other layered consequences.

Beyond this, Kenyans have been brutalised and some died in the course of violent pandemic management by the police. So, while imaginary bridges were to be built among the political elite, ordinary Kenyans were weathering continuous anguish. We need a wider conversation about accountability because the leadership ineptitude that has clouded the country over the past two years is completely unacceptable.

There are problems that cannot be solved by one officeholder, department, ministry, or even in one term of government: but there are multiple challenges that can be spoken to in the present. Leaders should be held to account for seeking to hide behind facades like constitutional amendments, or any other macro initiatives to evade their day-to-day tasks, which involve making Kenyans’ lives easier.

Major social change

A second pending conversation has to do with how social change happens. Unity alone is not the solution for all the systemic leadership gaps that Kenyans endure. Actual political work must be done by everyone that holds public office. These issues have historical roots, and ethnic branches, and their bitter fruit are the inequalities that continue to subject Kenyans to debilitating indignities daily.

The major social change Kenyans need is ready and equal access to resources, job opportunities and public facilities that guarantee a dignified life. Kenyans must no longer be asked to wait for proper service delivery when the Constitution clearly states their rights.

The obstacles standing in the way of these solutions need swift uprooting. These obstacles lead to deceptive tactics like marketing unconstitutional changes to the Constitution instead of focusing on what really matters; how to fix the existing dysfunctional systems.

It is easy to conflate the idea of the country, which is where we live, with the government, which is the group of people who have the authority to lead.

Kenya has never been its government: it has always been its people. We may not have chosen to belong to this country, but we figure out how to live in and with it. This collective Kenyan life, if the government is doing its job correctly, should get easier with each elective term. The impact of our government’s work must, therefore, be felt tangibly by the nation in the present before we are asked to bankroll constitutional changes for a speculative future.