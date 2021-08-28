BBI is over, now let’s go back to the real issues

Uhuru Kenyatta BBI report

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives the BBI report from the task force vice chairperson Adams Oloo during the handover ceremony at Kisii State Lodge on October 21, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Leaders should be held to account for seeking to hide behind facades like constitutional amendments.
  • Unity alone is not the solution for all the systemic leadership gaps that Kenyans endure.

The Building Bridges Initiative, touted as the path to national cohesion and improved livelihoods in Kenya, has been ruled by the courts as illegal and unconstitutional. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.