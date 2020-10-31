BBI is good, but tie up the loose ends

Frankly, I am not sure which is more clumsy – the current Constitution or the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document. A certain harmony is missing. The drafters of the latter seemed keen to appease every conceivable interest group, obviously so as to induce them into supporting the document.

The goodies are all over. Youth (seven-year tax breaks for youth-owned businesses). Women (gender parity in the Senate). County governments (35 per cent of shareable revenue). MCAs (ward development fund). On and on it goes.

As a legal document, the draft is far from elegant. But again, it makes no bones about its blunt political aims. Inclusivity is, indeed, a great objective, never mind that what seems to be a desire to weld a formidable inter-ethnic formation for electoral purposes is somehow apparent.

With the publication of the report, a referendum looks inevitable. The mobilisation has already begun. The earlier threat by anti-BBI forces that they would stop the "reggae" has fallen flat. Too bad, the music is launching at the worst possible time when the country is experiencing a second Covid-19 spike.

It is not true that the changes BBI promises can be effected through ordinary legislation.

How would ministers sit in Parliament? Or an office of Ombusdan be created to police the Judiciary and with a seat in the Judicial Service Commission? Moreover, how do you accommodate the new office of Leader of the Opposition? How about the issue of changing the composition of Parliament and the electoral commission? All these demand a referendum.

Constitutional amendment

A key BBI proposal cited as an example of changes that didn’t need a constitutional amendment is the allocation of 35 per of national revenue to the counties. True, the Constitution talks only of 15 per cent as a minimum. It doesn’t put an upper limit to the money counties can be allocated.

But a matter as vital as this for the counties could not be left to the goodwill of the national government. We’ve just recently seen the bruising fight for revenue share play out in the Senate. The BBI goes a step further and imposes a constitutional obligation on the Treasury to pay out the 35 per cent.

In itself, the position of prime minister is no big deal. Most of our neighbours have premiers, with varying powers: Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Burundi. Only in Ethiopia does the PM hold full executive power.

Perhaps the most intriguing BBI proposal is the one of “multi-member” constituencies. The idea is tied to the need to resolve the messy one-third gender matter in the National Assembly.

The BBI’s formula is to top up the MPs elected from the 290 fixed constituencies with others drawn from populous constituencies. Hence we could have constituencies with more than one elected MP. That will be a novel experiment. There needs to be a proper and clear distinction between multiple-member voting and mixed-member proportional representation.

Revenue allocation is another major issue tackled by the BBI. There is a proposal that counties with the highest per capita allocations should not exceed three times per capita allocation to that with the lowest per capita share. This will be welcomed by the populous counties. By the same token, the role of the Commission on Revenue Allocation has been strengthened.

But let me be the devil's advocate at this stage. Suppose the party of the runner-up in the presendential election gets the most seats in Parliament (as in 2007)? Will he be appointed PM? Suppose, for argument’s sake, he is an independent candidate with no party seats in Parliament?

On devolution, once we pay 35 per cent of revenue to the counties, how will these enhanced allocations affect the repayment of our huge domestic and foreign loan obligations?

Many Kenyans are not happy with the proposal to expand the Legislature. Somebody should do the costing, taking into account not only salaries but perks, bodyguards, support staff, etc.

Independent commissions

The BBI team also avoided touching the independent commissions. (In fact it increased them). This was a mistake. Actually some of them needed to be merged. Also, the commissioners can be reduced in each. And why can't they work part-time?

Inclusivity, of course, is at the heart of the BBI document. That's okay. While at it, why don't we borrow a leaf from Nigeria? By convention, there must be at least one Cabinet member appointed from each of the country's 36 states. This greatly enhances the sense of inclusivity in the marginal states. Picture Lamu or Samburu being guaranteed a Cabinet slot in every election cycle.

Also by modern convention, the Nigerian presidency is rotational, between the North and South zones, meaning that current President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, will almost certainly be succeeded by a southerner.

Even if the 22 Cabinet positions set by our Constitution cannot cover all the 47 counties, the counties missing out can be prioritised when appointing principal secretaries, assistant ministers and other high officials of State.

There are quite a number of loose ends in the BBI document. Let the leadership work on them in a spirit of good faith.

@GitauWarigi