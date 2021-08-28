BBI flop and Uhuru’s diminished legacy

The BBI is dead. I don't foresee much hope for it at the Supreme Court, where the Attorney-General is considering a final appeal. I think the biggest mistake behind the BBI Bill was to make it an Omnibus Bill, which sought more than 70 clauses to be amended. This was too much.

Tactically, the promoters should have focused on a few key amendments. By seeking to wrap everything under one Bill – changes in the Executive, a large increment of Parliamentary seats, oversight of the Judiciary, et cetera – the initiators bit more than they could chew. BBI was well-intentioned but shoddily pushed.

I don’t suppose the High Court and appellate judges who heard the BBI case were entirely dispassionate. Some got a stage to grandstand.

Others wanted to settle scores with the Executive, especially over the proposed Judiciary Ombudsman. It would be a stretch to describe the Judiciary as “people centred”. At no point did I hear the judges weigh in in favour of the equality of the vote, equity in resource allocation or increased budgetary allocations to the counties. Trashing four million public signatures willy-nilly was very, very troubling.

And here's the nub. There's an interpretative, self-styled intellectual wing in the Judiciary that believes the 2010 Constitution should be deployed for broad societal and political activism rather than the "literal" strictures of before.

This trend began with Chief Justice Emeritus Willy Mutunga and the Judiciary Transformation Framework he initiated. The judge he tapped to lead it was a key driver of the High Court BBI judgment.

Theoretical experimentation

The judge was also appointed the director of the Judiciary Training Institute. Activist rulings have become the norm of these "transformed" judges.

All this can be harmful in an evolving political state where fanciful, theoretical legal experimentation is not entrenched. Pull too far, and a balance will snap, one way or another, in ways that will set us back for decades.

During the administration of Mwai Kibaki, a separatist group calling itself the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) emerged at the Coast calling for secession.

The government banned it. But in 2012 a three-judge High Court bench overturned the ban, arguing that the group was entitled to pursue its secessionist agenda. The court stressed that it wasn't endorsing secession, yet its unbanning of a group promoting an agenda aimed at dismembering Kenya raised many legal eyebrows.

For President Uhuru Kenyatta, BBI was his signature political venture. It is now no more.

Honestly I feel sorry for you, Mr President. And I don't mean it in a bad way. You can't seem to do anything right. Your presidency has definitely entered its twilight. There’s only one year left.

When historians look back and take stock of this presidency, the point where BBI crashed will be seen as the nadir. That is when things went aground.

Underrated Judiciary

Mr President, it is clear you and your BBI partner Raila Odinga overestimated your power and underrated the Judiciary's determination to put you in your place.

This Judiciary is ready to die with the current constitution. You need look no further than the way judges frothed at the mouth when the BBI Bill proposed an office of Ombudsman as a check to an unaccountable Judiciary. I foresee instability ahead owing to this rigidity, especially when a President who is illiberal and equally rigid comes along.

Rigidity, whether in political leadership or judicial positions, is dangerous. Flexibility is advised.

The judges have all but made constitutional amendments through a popular initiative an impossibility, and virtually made themselves infallible. We must face up to this reality.

Mr President, your attempt to change the Constitution through the BBI has ended in abject failure. Whoever will be your successors should actually get worried by this rather than cheer the High Court and the Court of Appeal. I can bet they will try and devise their own ways to tame this judicial beast. I fear they will seek to do this using unorthodox methods that are not in themselves helpful. The Judiciary should be wise to forestall that by learning to adapt.

Being adaptable does not mean compromising the law. Having an Ombudsman whose job is to ensure that judicial officers work ethically does not, in my opinion, breach the independence of the Judiciary.

Such a breach will only happen if the appointee comes to dictate how cases are decided.

Mr President, after your 2017 re-election was annulled by the Supreme Court, you vowed to "revisit" the Judiciary. You didn't. They understood you, rightly or wrongly, to be all bark but no bite. Your political rivals took it that way too.

Hostile takeover

A lot of water has since passed under the bridge. Your political marriage with your deputy is dead.

Your second political marriage with Raila may be thriving, but it has been jolted by the BBI defeat.

True, there have been indications of late that he is the man you favour to succeed you, but you have not taken him to the Mountain to canvass for votes.

Most hurtful for you, your deputy did a hostile takeover of your Mountain backyard. You have been consistently losing by-elections there to his new party.

Somebody said 2022 will be a contest between you and your deputy. In a sense it's true, though you won't be on the ballot.

When years in the future your record is analysed, you'll rate probably very well in development and especially infrastructure, but politically and bureaucratically not quite so.