BBI flop and Uhuru’s diminished legacy

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta reads through the BBI report at State House, Nairobi on November 26, 2019. PHOTO |

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • By seeking to wrap everything under one Bill the initiators of BBI bit more than they could chew. 
  • For President Uhuru Kenyatta, BBI was his signature political venture. It is now no more. 

The BBI is dead. I don't foresee much hope for it at the Supreme Court, where the Attorney-General is considering a final appeal. I think the biggest mistake behind the BBI Bill was to make it an Omnibus Bill, which sought more than 70 clauses to be amended. This was too much. 

