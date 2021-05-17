Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

BBI can be revived — by citizens

Uhuru Kenyatta signature

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga lead Kenyans in signing the BBI form during the National launch of the BBI signatures collection exercise at KICC in Nairobi County. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

Accept and move on. I don’t recall who specifically came up with this tired mantra of the Jubilee Party zombies in their reaction to Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s refusal to accept the 2017 presidential election results, having similarly refused to concede to two previous defeats.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.