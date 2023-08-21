Bankelele: The demise of Twitter

As an active Twitter user, I constantly scan my phone's screen for the familiar blue bird icon to start sending messages. It takes a while to realise that the odd 'X' symbol at the bottom of the phone screen is the gateway to the Twitter world.

I first heard about Twitter at a TED Global Summit in Arusha, Tanzania, in June 2007. I later joined and it has become one of my main ways of getting news, following stories and making connections.

Twitter started as a blue screen website with no pictures, hashtags, videos or advertising. Just 140 characters of text.

In the years since, it has become invaluable to people, especially those living in countries without a free press and easy access to information or the internet.

Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, 'tweeted' a bid for Twitter in April 2022, followed by an unsolicited offer to buy the company for $44 billion.

Twitter's board initially resisted, but as the price was well above their market valuation, they accepted it for their shareholders. They later sued Musk when he tried to walk away from the deal, and he paid to complete it just before the trial was due to start.

Musk has done wonders to advance space satellites and the transition to electric vehicles, but his investments in media have been somewhat controversial. He walked into Twitter's headquarters with a sink and announced, "Let that sink in!"

He fired about half the staff and shut down some services. His tenure as owner has since been one of exchanging ideas with his 153 million followers on how to make his money back.

It's not easy to create a global brand, but in 16 years Twitter has created an iconic symbol and identity that Musk is determined to erase after he changed its name to X in July 2023.

Twitter, with the verb "tweet" and the blue bird icon that appears on many corporate websites, is now gone, replaced by X.

Someone said that when you see a shared tweet that starts with the new "x.com" address, it looks like a pornographic link.

Previously, Twitter gave blue tick marks to identify genuine celebrities, institutions and reputable voices.

Now, anyone who pays $8 will be verified. By accident or design, some Twitter users perceived as enemies of the Musk era find themselves without their previously verified blue tick, or even locked out of their X accounts.

The global conversations on X are now seen as a trove of data to be monetized, and many companies that have relied on Twitter now have to pay to access the data.

Those who pay get priority to appear in more people's feeds. There is less moderation of content and more hate speech.

It also seems that every fourth post is an advertisement, but those who pay $8 are promised fewer ads in their feeds.

As I was writing this column, some users were outraged by Musk's suggestion that account blocking should be removed from the platform, arguing that it was a valuable security tool that only a very privileged person would not understand how to use.

As I finish this article, it seems that the next round of outrage will be over images and links posted on Twitter between 2011 and 2014 that have not been scrubbed and are no longer accessible. It is not clear whether this is another cost-cutting move.

That said, Twitter, now X, has added some desirable features such as editing tweets, but only for paying members.

Another is Community Notes, where readers can collectively flag some controversial posts as misleading and provide balanced context.

The controversy surrounding Twitter has led many users to look for alternative platforms that mimic it. The most impressive is Instagram's Threads, which had 30 million users on the day it launched last month.