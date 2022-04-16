Backhanded slap at a crucial democratic process

A week of intense political activity ended with legions of broken hearts, slimmer wallets and feelings of bitter betrayal.

It was nominations week for key parties like Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Party (ODM) and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and scripts were played out to form – very rarely are the main actors in these mini-dramas the voters who ostensibly are supposed to mandate leaders. Democracy was buried at the hour it should have been celebrated.

Mr Odinga and Mr Ruto had to intervene in some counties and handed direct nominations to persons for reasons that do not necessarily chime with the expectations of voters.

In Kakamega, for instance, steadfast Ruto advocate Boniface Khalwale had to scythe his ambitions to succeed Mr Wyciffe Oparanya as governor and instead accept a nomination through-pass to run for senator.

He surrendered that to a relative newcomer to UDA, Cleophas Malala, in a deal that responds to the need to accommodate Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) into the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Brave face

Dr Khalwale may put up a brave face and even attempt a wry smile, but we know politicians and their ambitions. It was not easy giving up the dream of vying and perhaps winning the governor position.

Prof Sam Ongeri in Kisii did not wait for Mr Odinga to parade him shaking hands with Mr Simba Arati as he surrendered his right to ask voters to determine if he should run for the governor position.

The momentum that Mr Arati has generated in the county is such that the party leader had to do what he thinks is right – nominate Mr Arati directly. Prof Ongeri, of course, also got a direct nomination on the DAP Kenya party, although that is also because there was no competitor.

In Homa Bay County, Mr Odinga rewarded loyalty and gave a direct ticket to Ms Gladys Wanga to vie for governor, claiming, like most party leaders could, that other contestants (seven in this case) had agreed to surrender their ambitions and support one person.

One interested candidate, party chairman John Mbadi, had already dialled down his interest, choosing to concentrate on ensuring presidential victory for Mr Odinga.

The other aspirant, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, did not agree with Mr Odinga’s blithe explanation and walked away from ODM to run as an independent.

In Siaya, former police spokesperson Charles Owino hit severe headwinds in his ambition to take over the county governorship when he was asked, and had to agree to shelve his ambitions as the party was giving the direct nomination to Senator James Orengo. He has decided to team up with well-regarded former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo to run as the latter’s deputy governor under a United Democratic Movement (UDM) ticket.

Nomination week

These are just some of the more notable decisions taken before and during the nomination week. Plenty of direct nominations were made, denying contestants opportunities to test their popularity directly with voters. Some were because parties had single candidates.

One I particularly like was the direct nomination of former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya as the DAP Kenya candidate for Trans Nzoia governor. That is one county desperately in need of someone to redeem it from the utter incompetence and venality of the last 10 years and he promises to be that solution!

But beyond such uncommon exceptions, nominations are generally a sham. Many parties could rather not have them because they expose the hypocrisy and contradictions contained in party declarations against party leader actions.

Others have used nominations as cash harvest seasons and there are stories galore about how aspirants pay to get party nominations. This is particularly common where a party as dominant as ODM is in the Nyanza region and UDA now is in large portions of Rift Valley.

It is also common knowledge that many people now have parties that they offer as alternative parachutes to aspirants shunned by parties they owe allegiance to. Many have gratefully paid to get these tickets.

To hide their nakedness, we have seen parties this year introduce strange innovations like deciding winners based on opinion poll results on candidate popularity. But opinion polls can reflect the will of someone else other than the people, depending on who is conducting the polls.

But seriously, party nominations are very important democratic processes that help solidify party credentials to democracy and open, authentic governance.

Trifling with nominations the way we do here is a shameful backhanded slap at a doctrine we claim allegiance to. Parties should generally hang their heads in shame.