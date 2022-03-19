Azimio faces a Catch-22 over Kalonzo

The teaming-up of Wiper party's Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM's Raila Odinga under the Azimio banner was going to be the game changer in this election. But barely had the ink dried on the deal than Kalonzo started throwing mixed signals. He sounded very unhappy. Did he sign on under duress? Within hours of the 'marriage' ceremony at KICC, Kalonzo was grumbling that he didn't know what he signed on to. Really?

His litany of complaints started by questioning media reports that he had held up negotiations for six hours at State House, where the final deal was hammered in the presence of Uhuru Kenya before the group arrived at KICC for the signing ceremony, then departed for a joint public rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi.

In Kalonzo's retelling, it was Raila Odinga who held up the talks. He was particularly angry with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who the Wiper leader claimed "incited" Raila not to concede slotting the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) into the agreement with Azimio.

According to Kalonzo, the agreement he thought he was signing to was a "three-legged stool" embracing Jubilee, ODM and OKA.

Let's take a look at the law. It allows political parties to coalesce into a coalition, like Azimio la Umoja or Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Under the recently amended Political Parties Act, such coalitions are now at liberty, for the first time, to register themselves as "coalition political parties" with the right to field candidates like ordinary parties. (Before, it was not possible to field candidates under, say, the Nasa coalition name. Candidates had to run under their individual parties).

However, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has spoken. Here is the crux: "A coalition political party cannot enter into a coalition agreement with another coalition political party."

Coalition agreements are entered by political parties in their individual capacities, she said. Nor, she added, can a political party belong to more than one coalition.

In other words, Wiper cannot purport to belong to both OKA and Azimio coalitions. Also, OKA, which on March 11 signed what was presumed to be a coalition agreement between its main affiliate parties (Wiper, Kanu, Narc-Kenya and UDP), would be in a legal bind signing another coalition agreement with Azimio, which is set to be registered as a coalition political party. Unless what the OKA partners signed wasn't a coalition agreement.

That was basically what the chairman of Raila's presidential campaign board, Mr Ndiritu Muriithi, was saying when he replied to Kalonzo and told him that what he signed at KICC was a coalition agreement between Azimio la Umoja and Wiper, not a coalition between Azimio and OKA.

Azimio running mate

Kalonzo was holding out for the coalition's name to be Azimio One Kenya, not Azimio la Umoja. Muriithi demurred. Kalonzo is a Senior Counsel. Shouldn't he be knowing the law like the back of his hand?

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr attempted to clear the air but added more confusion when he said that "two coalition parties can get into a coalition and deposit a coalition agreement but not merge into one". Mmm... what mongrel of a coalition would this one be?

The contention by Kalonzo that OKA was coming in as a corporate entity was contradicted by Kanu, an affiliate. Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat insisted that everybody signed on as individual parties, adding that the coalition agreement that will be filed with the Registrar will be Azimio's.

Martha Karua's Narc-Kenya and Cyrus Jirongo's UDP, also OKA affiliates, didn't participate in the Azimio signing. (However, Jirongo has since said he fully backs Raila's presidential bid).

Anyway, the semantics can be side-stepped as long as the law is applied.

If Kalonzo insists on the name Azimio One Kenya, why not? A name is just a name. It's legally fine as long as Wiper is in Azimio as Wiper party, not as OKA. Then they can call Azimio whatever they want. The question now is, what remains of OKA when the affiliates are pulling in different directions?

There's a key sticking point, and which Kalonzo will definitely milk – that of Azimio running mate. Apparently who will get the position was not decided during the March 12 State House negotiations.

Expect more acrimony in Azimio in the fight for this position, similar to what we are seeing in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Wiper has demanded the post. But so has Jubilee.

Azimio faces a Catch-22. If the Kenya Kwanza Alliance settles on a Mt Kenya running mate, as looks likely, Azimio risks being overrun in Mt Kenya if their running mate is not picked from there.

Reportedly the resolution of the matter has been left to the Azimio coalition council bringing together all the coalition parties, including Jubilee, which is chaired by President Kenyatta.

***

Extended lamentations full of bitterness don't make a manifesto. It's what cry babies do. Worse, it won't help with certain demographics which UDA should be careful not to alienate. If they want to make Uhuru Kenyatta the target of their tirades, well and good. But it will come at a cost. Anger and vituperation make for a poor campaign strategy.

I see the lashing out as being a direct consequence of the endorsement of Raila Odinga by the President. It has caused unbelievable pain. Oh my, I didn't know being rejected by 'dynasts' can bring out such bile. And self-pity.