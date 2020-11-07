Avoid those awkward Zoom moments

Video calls, or what has now become commonly known as "zoom calls,"— are a staple of the pandemic-era business meetings. They can, however, be a source of embarrassment, making you the laughingstock of social media.

The moment you connect to a Zoom call, there is a chance that you could be on video, audio or both even when not suspecting it. Some people have been caught online and on-air saying things that they have come to deeply regret.

They have carelessly exposed the most private and protected side of their lives. Video clips loaded with evidence of such moments have become the thrill of social media.

Such clips seem to spread with speed when someone with a title — from a village chief to a top-tier politician — is involved.

For instance, this August, a village chief in the Philippines was caught having sex with his treasurer during a Zoom call. The chief erroneously thought his camera was turned off, but he was in the full view of other officials who recorded it. The video found its way to millions of phones around the world, thanks to social media.

In Argentina, a politician was caught misbehaving during a congressional session. At one point during a Zoom-hosted meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the official was seen kissing a woman's bare breast.

The incidence not only took away focus from the pandemic but became a national sensational case study on how not to use Zoom.

A slightly less controversial Zoom disaster happened in the early months of the pandemic when a councillor in Spain decided that he needed to shower but did not want to miss a meeting. He took his laptop with him to the bathroom to listen-in as he bathed. Unknown to him, he was in the full glare of other embarrassed participants, some of whom whipped out their phones and recorded the soapy participant.

These blunders can break relationships, kill careers, and sully one’s integrity. Yet, they are easily avoidable if we are just a little careful.

Keeping your video on during group calls is a good thing. It is particularly crucial if you are the one hosting the meeting or speaking.

When the participants see the speaker, they feel closer and connect better. The facial features and hand gestures of speakers improve how the audience perceives the message. What is more, showing your face can enhance your business prospects and boost your personal brand.

But remember this: always double-check whether the mic and video are on before you show or say something that could come to haunt you.

Keep in mind that people are not just seeing you; they're also seeing whatever the camera is pointed at behind you. Ensure that your camera is not facing an entrance to your room to avoid recording things you would rather keep private.

Email: samwambugu@gmail.com @samwambugu2