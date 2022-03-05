Averting crisis after public officers quit

Sicily Kariuki

Former Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki when she announced her resignation on February 9, 2022 to vie for Nyandarau governorship.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • To ensure there are no gaps in government services, we must ask what roles have been left underserved by these exits.
  • The tasks of governance must continue even after the election until an official handover.

Mandated in Kenya in early 2022 by the Court of Appeal and actioned in early February, the law states that any non-designated public officer currently elected or appointed desiring to run for another public office would have to resign six months prior to the election date.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.