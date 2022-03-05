Averting crisis after public officers quit

Mandated in Kenya in early 2022 by the Court of Appeal and actioned in early February, the law states that any non-designated public officer currently elected or appointed desiring to run for another public office would have to resign six months prior to the election date.

Those affected include Cabinet secretaries, chief administrative secretaries, principal secretaries, chairpersons of constitutional commissions and state corporations, chief executive officers of constitutional commissions and state corporations.

Notable exceptions per the Elections Act are designated public officials, including the President, the Deputy President, sitting members of Parliament, sitting county governors and deputy county governors and members of county assemblies. Kenyans have been making interesting observations on the choices different officers are making.

The shift by some politicians from national to county politics, for instance, shows the deepening success of devolution, and the appeal of the commendable work being done at that level.

Others are looking to run for higher offices, effectively asking the public for a promotion, which could show increased learning and capacity to take larger risks. All affected officers were to hand over all public assets they had charge of, and prepare handover notes for easy transition to another officer or an immediate deputy.

Government services

This is good stewardship, which serves to protect Kenyans from wastage of public funds on the part of the government, but all public worry about what happens now in state service delivery is still valid.

To ensure there are no gaps in government services and project implementation, we must ask what roles have been left underserved by these exits. The tasks of governance must continue even after the election until an official handover, because the mandate of an elected ruling party and all its personnel, contracts and state-allocated resources lasts until then.

Once the tasks of those who are gone are delineated, departments, ministries and so forth must map out their current capacities with honesty, noting what can be handled internally and what needs outsourcing. Thus, even short-term contracts can be issued to meet these emerging demands.

Further, it is important that the media keep Kenyans abreast of what changes have been made, what has been affected, and what has not. This will work to quell all anxiety about the effects of these resignations.

These promotions and expansions in job descriptions for some are definitely sudden and unexpected. However, in order to avert what could be a brewing government crisis, it is crucial that all sitting civil servants and the media rise to the task of these last six months, to ensure that the current work and the coming handover are as smooth as possible for us all.