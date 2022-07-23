August 9: All eyes on election results server

After closing of all campaigns, debates and opinion polls on August 8, Kenyans will troop to the polling stations on August 9 to cast their ballots.

Then attention will shift to the electoral commission to tally and transmit the election results from polling stations to the national tallying centre.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is banking big on technology.

Technology brings immense efficiency to a process when configured, tested, secured and deployed correctly.

Without due diligence, however, technology can fail even in a high-stakes operation like a national election.

The results will be transmitted electronically from about 50,000 polling stations, a massive undertaking that requires a lot of men, money and machines.

Uncertainty

The IEBC has assured Kenyans that the technology and allied processes will go on smoothly. In reality, no one can tell with certainty how things will turn out.

There is a possibility that some Kiems kits will not power up.

Others may fail to ingest the election results at the polling station or fail to connect to the internet and transmit results.

Technology does, however, have its benefits. To send the electronic results to Nairobi, the presiding officers will have first to digitally sign them.

A digital signature ensures that the person making a digital transaction cannot later deny they made that transaction.

In tech lingo, that is called non-repudiation.

For the results to be authentic, non-repudiation is important, as it ensures that the polling station record and the one received by the national tallying centre are identical.

It is also possible for ill-meaning people to intercept and tamper with elections as they are transmitted from one station to the tallying centre.

Encryption

To prevent tampering from happening, it’s necessary to encrypt the results while in transit.

If someone intercepts them, they will not be able to understand them.

The digital paths through which the election files will be transmitted will also need to be digitally insulated by hard-to-breach technology.

Notably, the electronic process of capturing, transmitting and storing election results will leave automatically time-stamped marks.

These marks are known as digital logs. Logs are crucial, especially if an election is challenged and malpractice allegations are made.

The logs can show who accessed the Kiems kit, what time they did so, and where.

Moreover, they reveal who or what accessed the transmission network or servers and what changes they made.

Therefore, they must be guarded because they hold answers to questions that might arise if the election's validity is challenged.

Even the most reliable and secure systems do not guarantee flawless results.

In IT, we often quote Murphy's Law, which states, "If anything can go wrong, it will."

The IEBC should have an ironclad plan on what to do when the systems fail because they sometimes do.

Importantly, it should capture and securely keep the logs as they may come in handy.