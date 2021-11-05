At last, there is academic life after Grade E

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha when he released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education results at Mitihani House in Nairobi on May 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • We lose a lot of talented and smart Kenyans by rejecting E students for failing the KCSE examinations.
  • Until recently, it was believed that E students could not scale academic heights to PhD level as they were considered not smart.

Failing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination is considered the end of the academic journey for thousands of students, particularly those who scored grade E.

