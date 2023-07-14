Arunga: It's unconstitutional for police to outlaw protests

In a country that claims to uphold constitutional rights, we seem to be mighty silent about constitutional wrongs.

The police issued a statement banning all protests planned for July 12, which was an interesting thing for the police to say.

If I remember my basic civics education from primary school, which wasn't so long ago, the police are not allowed to do anything that remotely sounds like making a law or repealing an existing one.

From my pre-pubescent education, the police are the ones who implement the laws that have already been made, enforce them and make sure that Kenyans are generally safe. If the police were actually interested in keeping Kenyans safe, they wouldn't be saying things like 'ban the protest'.

Besides, legally you can't hold a protest in Kenya unless you've applied for a permit and informed the police station in your area that a protest is taking place.

So either the organisers didn't organise it, or the police are misrepresenting facts when they say they didn't know about it. Either that, or they conveniently forgot to announce the protest. Or they lost the paper, like they do with our abstracts. Or the machine is broken. Like the other government machines they are the only ones that do this work.

I digress. We are a country built on the foundations of protest. Independence was won from the British because we protested loudly, violently, forcefully and eloquently.

Multipartyism was also protested for and won through arrests and Saba Saba days when the people made it clear what they wanted. Kenyans have protested for many of the rights we now have - we're still protesting in various ways against Huduma Namba, the Finance Bill and many other silly and corrupt deals. It is our right to do so.

For the police to say that protest is banned casts a dark shadow on the foundations of Kenyan identity and legality, the foundations enshrined in the document that governs us. If we cannot protest, what actions are open to the public?

Is that not oppression? Is it not totalitarian dictatorship? Are we saying that you are not allowed to disagree with the government, to question it, to petition it? In the statement, the police added that the reason for banning protests, which they are not allowed to do, was that statistically protests do more harm than good to people. This is a misrepresentation of facts.

As a Kenyan who is passionate about my rights and my country, and who has been involved in several protests, it is more often than not the police who cause harm to Kenyans, not the protesters themselves.

This was the case at the 'Take Back Kenya' protest, where we were stopped 50 metres from our starting point and accused of not having a permit.(Of course we had a permit, why else would we be protesting?).

The police fired tear gas canisters at us from a distance of 15 metres, almost maiming many of us. They beat a close friend of mine while she was cowering on the ground, waiting to escape.

This was the case at the protest against police brutality, where early in the morning the police showed up at Uhuru (!) Park with water cannons to scare us away from protesting against them. Maybe it was personal, but in their minds it made sense for people to keep quiet while they were being killed.

This was the case at the protest, where we were told by a policeman sitting comfortably in his patrol car that all he had to do that day, his main objective, was to get one of us - to make sure one of us didn't go home, for good.

He said this to us as he cradled his weapon of destruction, lovingly, longingly, just waiting for the signal from his superiors to go mad on the youth who just want better for Kenya.

The youth they claim the youth fund is for but steal from. The youth they have crushed at every opportunity, at every curfew, at every chance. The youth they insist on making Kenya so hard that we want nothing more than to leave.

This was the case again yesterday when the police attacked and brutally assaulted Julius Kamau, who regularly protests and is regularly arrested on the streets of Kenya. He was one man. Alone.

According to his lawyer, the police who arrested him stuck a screwdriver in his ear and he was refused bail.

The offence? Taking part in an unlawful assembly.

Apparently, these days, that means the police can try you, convict you and find you guilty, and then hand out disproportionate and ungodly sentences and punishments. Protesting in Kenya apparently means being allowed to undergo involuntary, state-sanctioned surgery.

Even if someone is not allowed to protest, what kind of banal dystopian banana republic are we living in that the police are allowed to go one step further from their already barbaric anti-protest rituals and physically, violently and potentially permanently harm the Kenyan citizens they are supposed to protect? What law is this?

Why isn't anyone taking the podium to condemn this?

There are more of us than they are, and perhaps that is what scares them into making unconstitutional pronouncements from their iron towers. But towers are always toppled, and you cannot stop a people from protesting forever. That should give us the strength to fight back.

Ironically, the police and the people are on the same side. We are the people, not the leaders. We all want security. We all want lower bills, safer streets, a stable economy, a chance for the children of tomorrow to grow and prosper in something we're building today.

The difference is that the police have the same muzzles and masks as their dogs and cannot see the future for the master holding their neck.

Eventually, the blinders come off and the master puts you down.