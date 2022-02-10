Article 'Mum maimed by partner now wants him freed from prison”, sends misleading message to violence victims

Questions reporter should’ve asked

I refer to the article “Mum maimed by partner now wants him freed from prison”, published in the Daily Nation of January 27, 2022.

I am very concerned about the misleading message this article sends to perpetrators and victims of domestic violence. The article is a narration of a story of a woman, Violet Mukhana, 24, who has allegedly forgiven her abusive husband. The husband is in jail for attempting to kill her and injuring their child.

First, the author of the story should have interviewed a psychologist. He seems to be unaware of the psychological impacts of trauma on victims and perpetrators, in this case the victim.

Trauma bonding is a psychological response to abuse. It occurs when the abused person forms an unhealthy bond with the person who abuses them. It also appears that the woman’s forgiveness is hinged on finances—which means if she got financial help or was financially able, she would not be as forgiving.

The question that the author ought to have asked the woman should have included: Why would a man who tried to kill her and her child want to help her and her children financially?

What would stop him from trying to kill her again if he were released? If he was a loving and caring husband, who had not violently attacked her before, are there people who can attest to it?

—Yvonne Gacheri Murangiri

* * *

Good Afcon coverage

I would like to commend the Nation for your coverage of the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football championships in Cameroon.

In particular, Michael Kirwa’s features were very informative and interesting. The ‘Fun Facts’ section, in particular, makes me look forward to reading the newspaper.

The articles are also very well researched. It’s great to see a writer who is knowledgeable and passionate about their craft. Looking forward to more of such refreshing content.

—Mohamed Boru