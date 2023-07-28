Art of denial and the pitfalls of clarification in the era of fake news

On June 26, a poster surfaced in the social media and rapidly became a national sensation. The poster bore a letterhead which, for all intents and purposes, was identical to the one normally used by the Nation Media Group, and purported to be a ‘Message from the Group COO” on “Government Advertising”.

According to this document, Nation announced its decision to discontinue business relationships with certain named government ministries and their affiliated agencies.

The decision, said the poster, was taken by consensus after due deliberation, in consideration of the Nation’s commitment to independent journalism and professional integrity.

Much trouble had been clearly been taken to frame the poster to be as close as possible to what an authentic Nation corporate communication document would look and sound like.

It is no wonder that public reaction, ever trigger-happy, proceeded to support and oppose the announcement with customary Kenyan vigour, as though it was an authentic document.

Sleight of hand

Even though this was merely a deft sleight of hand in the diabolical enterprise known as ‘fake news’, the Nation could not ignore its dangerous implications.

Consequently, it deployed what has now evolved into the accepted standard manoeuvre for such situations.

It entails reproducing the offensive document and affixing upon it the word “fake” in bold capital characters, usually in vivid red, and publishing it prominently with intent to neutralise the mischievous intervention through equally of not more robust circulation.

One must understand and empathise with the predicament that victims of fake news are placed in.

An aphorism invariably attributed to Mark Twain but is, in fact, itself fake news, which goes that a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes, captures the essence of the problem quite neatly.

The task for the victim, in terms of self-help, is vividly defined in emphatic verse by Kipling, that when you:

“... hear the truth you’ve spoken,

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools”,

one must nevertheless endeavour to minimise the damage and observe their duty of care to fools, by undertaking remedial action “with worn-out tools”.

This is what Nation did. To make the rejoinder fleet of foot and swift of wing in order to neutralise the much-advanced lie, Nation published its poster on its Twitter handle, with the additional remarks that the poster was “fake and, misleading and does not represent the Nation Media Group’s position”.

Without a doubt, this was a forceful response, calculated to aggressively counter fake news. Therein lies a problem: it was too aggressive. It is true that the offending poster had lied offensively in implying that Nation had blacklisted government ministries and affiliated agencies.

However, it is not necessarily untruthful to suggest that the Nation Media Group is a leading brand in its domain, or to impute to it a commitment to independent journalism and professional integrity.

Grammatical quibbles

Understandably, Nation may have treated the outrage as a corporate emergency of the highest magnitude, and felt that there was no time to quibble over grammatical quibbles and elementary logical concerns.

Yet at the same time, Nation is, indeed not only a leading media organisation, but also, for long the most authoritative repository of communication and discursive technique.

Time was when Nation editors produced copy that was required reading for anyone interested in effective communication, and often collaborated to author grammar texts of the highest standard.

Such a simple matter as an effective denial could therefore not present inordinate difficulty for this organisation. Yet it did.

The upshot of Nation’s response, ultimately, was that in qualifying the “FAKE” stamp on the offensive poster with the additional text that “the poster is fake, misleading and does not express NMG’s position”, it seemed to lean more towards omitting a robust denial of authorship and publication of the poster, in favour of denying its contents and their implication.

In so doing, it created the unnecessary opportunity to infer that Nation had expressly denied any claim on its part to be “a leader in independent journalism and professional integrity”, alongside any decision to terminate business relations with portions of government.

Scorched-earth refutation

A hasty response to a dire corporate emergency had driven Nation headlong into the pitfalls of what lawyers call, in the art and science of pleading, “a general traverse”, which is a form or scorched-earth refutation of anything and everything set out by the client’s adversary in a claim or response lodged in court.

The problem with denying everything whatsoever, however, is that one often runs into the very real danger of intractable absurdity, because there are forensic commonplaces that are best conceded, including description of persons, times and places.

For instance, where an adversary has described one’s client as an adult of sound mind, it is utterly insane to subsume such a statement in a general traverse. A better course of action would be to cherry-pick by employing conditional expressions and stipulations of contingency.

Ultimately, fake news is fake news. In combating it, perhaps less is more, and perhaps “FAKE” stamped in bold red upper case is the state of the art in succinct rejoinder.



