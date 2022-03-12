The arduous task of breaking Ruto wave in Mt Kenya region

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses wananchi at Giampampo Primary School in Tharaka Nithi County during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • A presidential candidate would need more than 11 million votes to win an election, assuming a 100 per cent voter turn-out.
  • With the Mount Kenya region having 5.9 million voters, any candidate who dominates this region is almost guaranteed victory.

Kenya is in the grip of a ‘Ruto wave’. As Deputy President William Ruto jetted off on a 10-day tour of Washington and London late last month, he was enjoying a Hossana moment. Local pollsters such as TIFA Research hoisted him as the man to beat in Kenya’s August 9 presidential race, with 38 per cent against his main rival, Raila Odinga, who polled 27 per cent. Infotrak, however, gave Odinga a razor-thin lead at 33 per cent against Ruto’s 32 per cent. 

