The arduous task of breaking Ruto wave in Mt Kenya region

Kenya is in the grip of a ‘Ruto wave’. As Deputy President William Ruto jetted off on a 10-day tour of Washington and London late last month, he was enjoying a Hossana moment. Local pollsters such as TIFA Research hoisted him as the man to beat in Kenya’s August 9 presidential race, with 38 per cent against his main rival, Raila Odinga, who polled 27 per cent. Infotrak, however, gave Odinga a razor-thin lead at 33 per cent against Ruto’s 32 per cent.

Four long years of heavy political bombardment of the mountain region has given Ruto a vice-like grip on the vote-rich region.

As of February 2022, Kenya had slightly more than 22 million registered voters. A presidential candidate would need more than 11 million votes to win an election, assuming a 100 per cent voter turn-out. With the Mount Kenya region having 5.9 million voters, any candidate who dominates this region is almost guaranteed victory.

The ‘Ruto wave’ may be waning, but it is still sustained by three factors.

First off, for the first time in almost six decades, the region is facing an election without a formidable candidate from there. In the absence of Jomo Kenyatta, Ken Matiba, Mwai Kibaki or Uhuru Kenyatta as a candidate for the August 9 election, the region is torn and its power elite badly fragmented. In political parlance, the fierce contest between President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Mount Kenya is a perfect ‘civil war’.

Second, Ruto is consciously riding the crest of the same tidal wave that swept him and Uhuru Kenyatta to power in 2013 and 2017. This, in turn, was based on what Kenyan scholar Mutahi Ngunyi theorised as ‘tyranny of numbers’ as a result of the unity between Mt Kenya and Kalenjin Rift Valley.

To its credit, Ruto’s UDA has gained traction with no regional leader at its helm. UDA and the ‘Hustler movement’ are an offshoot of a strategy that produced a political juggernaut comprising at least two elected leaders in each of the 10 out of 47 Mt Kenya counties, all of who served as full-time campaigners for the ‘Hustler Nation’.

The strategy has paid off. Ruto and his civil society allies managed to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). The deal would have guaranteed Sh53 billion to finance growth in the region and given all regions equality of vote on the basis of the one-man-one-vote-one-shilling logic.

Politics of grievance

During his campaigns, Ruto has been talking out of both sides of his mouth. He has taken credit for the Jubilee administration’s flagship projects, especially infrastructure. But as Uhuru Kenyatta’s principal assistant, Ruto has been virtually a ghost worker during his second term. Instead, he has played the politics of grievance around an increasingly weak economic situation, including the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, to weakened Uhuru’s grip on the region.

Since 2018, Ruto has been both the country’s second-in-command and the de facto leader of opposition in the ensuing mongrel system. As campaigns for the August 9 presidential election get more intensive, two developments have rattled Ruto and UDA.

First, President Kenyatta convened the Sagana III Convention, which was calibrated to expel Ruto out of Jubilee Party. At Sagana, Kenyatta labelled his deputy as unfit for office. In his place, Kenyatta endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

The second development is the refurbishing and relaunch of Jubilee Party, with Kenyatta as party leader, alongside four deputy party leaders. This arrangement effectively kicked the position Ruto held in the party out of existence.

A revamped Jubilee Party has embarked on a counter-offensive to wipe out Ruto’s and UDA’s influence from the region and ensure support for Kenyatta’s endorsement of Odinga as his successor.

Uhuru is following an intricate two-track strategy to win regional support for Azimio and Odinga and to paint Mt Kenya red by transforming Jubilee into a powerful party with heavy presence in the National Assembly and the Senate after August 9. To win, Uhuru will have to use the sledge hammer to break Ruto’s bastions of power.

Predictably, Ruto will not go down without a fight. He has turned to negotiated democracy to end internal wrangles and competition within UDA. In the raging supremacy battle in Mt Kenya, the Hustler strategists have orchestrated high-profile defections from Jubilee to UDA.

Breaking Hustler wave

In February, the Nyeri County assembly Speaker, his deputy and 25 MCAs joined UDA.

Nyandarua County assembly deputy Speaker, majority leader and 17 elected MCAs also decamped to UDA.

However, in a region where more than 90 per cent of incumbents are voted out, defections are a poor and deceptive indicator of party popularity. Ruto has also intensified coalition building to trump Azimio.

However, although the populist Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) of Gatundu MP Moses Kuria is reportedly in talks to join the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the region’s major parties (the Service Party, Narc-Kenya, Democratic Party et al) have ruled out any pre-election coalition with UDA.

Boosting Ruto’s rebellion is his immunity. Ruto has defied the President’s call to quit government if he was dissatisfied. Last year, he aroused the ire of Jubilee when he publicly claimed that President Kenyatta had no powers to fire him from his position and that only the electorate can kick him out as the country’s second-in-command.

Breaking the Hustler wave requires Jubilee to quickly transform itself into a mass party with a grassroots orientation and ideology. It has to avoid like the plague ‘business-as-usual’ whirlwind campaigns based on the incumbents.

It has to erect a well-oiled and resourced campaign juggernaut based on fresh teams. The culture of ‘mobilised participants’ in rallies for the cameras must give way to genuine mobilisation by local village-based party structures, including setting up local coordinating offices. Jubilee should also mobilise and empower like-minded parties to forge a united front against UDA.

Finally, Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party need to move fast and unite the Mt Kenya region. Gema is at its lowest ebb, polarised between the east – Embu, Meru, Mbeere and Tharaka people – and the west (Central); mainly Kikuyu. This equires candidly addressing the root causes of the new grievance politics polarising the region.