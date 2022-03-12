Anxiety for Ruto, Raila as IEBC gets a makeover

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta (center) with ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at Jacaranda grounds on March 12, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja rally after Mr Odinga was endorsed as Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP William Ruto may have to address campaign rallies without the sharp-tongued Rigathi Gachagua or Ndidi Nyoro.
  • ODM party leader Raila Odinga could find himself missing the company of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Two major developments in the preparations for the August 9 elections occurred last week. Aspirants began trooping to their political party offices to register for nominations, kicking off a key period during which politics will increasingly go local.

