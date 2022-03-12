Anxiety for Ruto, Raila as IEBC gets a makeover

Two major developments in the preparations for the August 9 elections occurred last week. Aspirants began trooping to their political party offices to register for nominations, kicking off a key period during which politics will increasingly go local.

The reality of Kenya’s high parliamentary turnover, sustained by voters sending home 70 per cent of MPs on average in each election, will begin to sink in. Presidential hopefuls will feel anxious as well.

As the MPs, governors and senators retreat to their constituencies and counties to launch their re-election bids, the presidential campaign entourage may lose some of the most vocal allies.

Deputy President William Ruto, for example, is facing a future in which he may have to address campaign rallies without the sharp-tongued Rigathi Gachagua or Ndidi Nyoro as Mt Kenya politicians affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) come under pressure from their rivals in a resurgent Jubilee Party.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga could find himself missing the company of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who has a local fight on her hands in light of Julius Malombe’s strong comeback bid. Fortunately for Mr Odinga, he has a number of second-term governors with no local election battles to fight.

An equally notable development was the filling of key vacancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), including the position of the chief executive. Marjan Hussein Marjan, who has acted as CEO since the controversial exit of Ezra Chiloba in 2018, was confirmed to the position.

IEBC's battered image

A new ICT director and a deputy commission secretary for operations were also appointed.

The staffing limbo, with such crucial offices occupied by acting officials with personal fears about their job security, had raised concerns about the electoral commission’s preparedness for an election in which it has a lot to prove.

The IEBC emerged from the 2017 election with a battered image after Supreme Court judges nullified the outcome of the presidential contest, citing irregularities in the results transmission and vote tallying. Subsequent internal wrangling, which saw four of its seven commissioners resign, further dented any little public confidence left.

The reconstitution of the commission, with the swearing in of four new commissioners in September last year, was expected to restore faith in the IEBC. If it did, it was hardly enough to persuade most Kenyans about the electoral commission’s credibility.

The results of a recent citizen survey by governance NGO Twaweza suggest that Kenyans are less confident about the IEBC’s ability to conduct a free and fair election this year than they were in 2017.