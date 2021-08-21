Another blow to local manufacturing as MPs reject proposal

By rejecting the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal (Amendment) (No 3) Bill that was introduced into the National Assembly by legislator Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi in December 2020, our parliamentarians have demonstrated yet again that their interests are seriously misaligned with those of the people that sent them to Parliament in the first place.

The key objectives of the amendment sought by the Central Embakasi MP was to require that a) all foreign tenders source not less than 40 per cent of their supplies from local contractors, and b) increase the amount for tenders where Kenyan citizens are given exclusive preference from Ksh500 million to Ksh20 billion.

How MPs paid to promote and protect public interest saw no merit in such a progressive amendment is shocking, though perhaps we should not be surprised as the majority of the members really just want access to perks and emoluments to “compensate for the cost of buying votes to get elected”.

Instructively, in the week that they were rejecting this, a committee of the House was presenting proposals that will elevate their already very high comfort threshold in the House to a an even more ridiculous level – by providing complimentary massages, facials, haircuts, pedicures and manicures, etc. because “they handle high stress assignments” and need these services as recovery props.

They ignored the fact that their salaries and perks are paid for by a taxpayer, and that that taxpayer needs to earn to pay tax. And that it is therefore more desirable to have a lot more people paying taxes. The obvious irony therefore may have revealed itself that the amendment they were rejecting denies Kenyan citizens potential opportunities in the manufacturing sector because foreign investors are free to import 100 per cent of the materials they need for manufacturing.

By not agreeing to lift and restrict to locals the investment ceiling from Sh500m to Sh20 billion, the legislators also effectively allowed a lot more capital to flow out of the country as the majority shareholding foreign entities repatriate their profits!

MPs' unpatriotic action

The CEO of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Ms Phyllis Wakiaga, rightly condemned the action by the National Assembly saying the rejection sends a “clear message to local manufacturers, local creators and innovators that the country is not at all committed to nurturing their businesses”. She said the move eroded “the competitiveness of Made in Kenya products” and gave “full advantage to foreign products that already highly encroach the local market share”.

The MPs action “contradicts the 2015 presidential directive that requires that 40% of public procurement be reserved for locally produced goods and services, which was actualized by the Buy Kenya Build Kenya (BKBK) Policy. Already, 334 manufactured products have been gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.”

Striking a nationalistic tone, like we all should under such circumstances, she argues that the Covid-19 pandemic has painfully taught us that whereas we need to prioritize self-sufficiency as a country, regressive actions such as the one by our MPs are contrarian and push the country further into being a trading nation. KAM argues that the proposed Bill would have supported the maintenance and strengthening of supply chains to ensure there are no disruptions in case of a crisis in future.

The unpatriotic nature of the MPs action becomes even more surprising when viewed against context of the times. These MPs belong to parties that are ardently wooing Kenyans to give them the presidency on the basis of, inter alia, promises of introducing policies that will gird manufacturing as a key pillar for development.

Why, one wonders, did the President and his handshake partner, Mr Raila Odinga (who is angling to succeed Mr Uhuru Kenyatta) not whip their MPs to pass this amendment? Why did the Deputy President not urge MPs in his corner to pass the amendment? Not to have done so is bizarre seeing that they are all promising to place the Kenyan citizen at the centre of their economic recovery strategies. Few decisions could place the ordinary Kenyan at the centre of economic growth as the rejected amendment.

That said, our political leadership and economic experts still have a great chance to redress this grievous injury – they must support full implementation of the Local Content Mechanism that will legislate products, time periods and amounts of content that must be contained in products intended for sale in this country. The local content mechanism project is still being shifted through the system. It is time is was given life because it proffers a solid rationale of how our manufacturing will fundamentally transform.