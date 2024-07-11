An open letter to the Gen Zs

It is not every day you find yourself sitting across the table from opportunity. Today, the President has sacked his entire Cabinet, perhaps the most bold, remedial move of his term so far. It is a brave acknowledgement that his first government has failed, lost the trust and confidence of the people, and that he needs to have another go at it or he too will become jobless.

And how did he arrive at that realisation? Because you braved bullets, abductions and thugs let loose by politicians. You made your point forcefully and implacably. Now he has answered loud and clear. You are citizens of the Republic of Kenya, you are consequential; you have the admiration and support of your countrymen and now the full, undivided attention of your President.

How you use this opportunity will determine the way you your life turns out, the government of your country and the political culture therein, perhaps even whether you live at all, going by the killing and abduction of some of your agemates by unknown factors.

First, you must acknowledge that the President has made an effort to listen to your grievances and to address them. He has fired his entire Cabinet, he has said – though his credibility is somewhat limited, but we have to start from somewhere – that he will consult widely in the formation of the next Cabinet, talk not just to the public, but also to other political formations.

Play musical chairs

I’m sure you do not expect him to play musical chairs and recycle the same people, nor do you expect him to replace his crooks with crooks presented by some other political formation in an opaque corrupt Kenyan horse-trading where tribal fiefdoms are sold for space on the feeding trough. Let the President know that through the reforms he has said he will undertake, if he wins your support and trust, he does not need traders and brokers in ethnic support.

I’m sure you expect every person who takes their seat around that Cabinet table to be persons of integrity, to be an expert in the field for which they are being appointed and not being given the job because they are someone’s side squeeze and their patron is being rewarded for bringing their tribe along, to have genuine and credible qualifications and to bring honour and respect to the government and our country, not technicians of corruption and malfeasance.

Secondly, you must give credit to the President for accurately and without playing politics identifying our big problems: debt, wasteful expenditure, taxation and corruption. He has said he will deal with these problems firmly. This appears like a determination to reclaim the legitimacy that the government has lost and repair the broken trust between it and the people it leads. When you punish your worker, you do so with the intention of getting them to modify their conduct. If they do not, then you prefer precipitate measures against them. This, I would hazard, has reverted to the behaviour modification phase and would only escalate if the promises are not kept.

You are driving the politics of the country at the moment. You, and not the politicians or your parents, are setting the tone in Kenya, and perhaps even beyond. But with power comes responsibility; if you want to exercise your power but not to accept the limitations that come with it, you will be surprised at how quickly you lose support and influence. There are things you can have and there are things you must never trifle with.

Our freedom

We are unique. We have died and bled for our freedom and for our country, nothing has come free or easy for us. We carry the trauma of a bloody civil war and some of the most horrific torture on the African continent. Our mentality, which is part of your inheritance, is that generations come and generations go. Governments come and governments go, but the Republic of Kenya is perpetual. Its survival and stability are not negotiable. If it becomes necessary to continue with your struggle, please do so in a manner that preserves the country. How you do that, I have no idea. But then, I’m not the one with the degrees from MIT. You figure it out.

A second thing is that you, as a Kenyan with the flag draped on your shoulders, must always think about the economy. It’s a practical consideration – it is how we pay your college fees. This government has already driven the middle classes into poverty. Don’t make it worse. Our economy is also a matter of national pride and part of our identity. It wasn’t handed down at Sinai, it took hard work and smarts by those who came before you.

The trouble with your country is that it is a bandit society where the majority are held captive by a small political elite that wants the economy to work for them, but not for you. Political leaders have stolen more money than you can imagine. This has to stop, the field must be flattened. The President has opened a small crack in the edifice, together we must drive in the wedge.

This is a great week for Kenya.