An enforced but close-up look at a hospital in night-time action

Apologies for going missing these last couple of weeks. The interruption was due not to idleness or lack of inspiration, but rather to one of those moments we seniors are prone to, when the body doesn’t do exactly what it’s told.

In this case, the legs went awry, unfortunately at the top of a 17-step staircase, resulting in a spectacular tumble (my neighbour thought I’d dropped a heavy suitcase), lurid bruises, some blood and a very swollen wrist.

Happily, a friend was available to drive me to the accident and emergency department of our big city hospital, where, over the next 10 hours, I was privileged to view the workings of our National Health Service at close quarters.

Between 6pm and 4am, I watched nurses deal calmly with endless night-time arrivals, including patients wailing in pain, stoics determined to stay calm during a seven-hour wait, warriors from the weekend playing fields and one noisy arrival who appeared drunk but was probably hurt, too.

Final disposition

X-rays to my head and arm showed no injuries to the former but a broken left wrist – a clean break thankfully, so no painful tweaking or yanking of bones required. Eventually, the dread command “Corridor”, where I joined a long, long line of patients waiting for their final disposition.

Happily, we were not abandoned. Would I like a coffee? No, thank you. Would I like an extra blanket? Yes, please.

Finally, a jovial lady doctor who has perused the preliminary checks, X-rays, blood pressure results etc does a full skeleton examination of great diligence, including the ribs – “ouch!”

“Seventeen steps and only one break,” she said, “I was expecting more.”

A plaster-spattered machine is wheeled in, huge scissors and rolls of cloth and bandage are produced for the creation of a cast from elbow on down. A date is set two weeks hence for a follow-up and finally come the blessed words, “You’re free to go.”

So, home in the early hours, achey and sleepy, but full of admiration for the nation’s carers and deeply grateful for their ministrations.

Grateful, too, that finding operation of a computer keyboard made impossible by my plaster cast, I could, at least for a while, forebear from bringing my opinions to bear on such matters as Boris Johnson’s latest lies, stubbornly high supermarket prices, Glastonbury in all its glory, even the sad story of how the Titanic claimed another five lives.

Next week will be soon enough.

Meanwhile, grateful thanks to Nation readers who inquired about my absence.

* * *

One of the most popular gambles here is the Postcode Lottery, where £12 per month gets you into a variety of draws, winners decided by the postcode of your home.

Wonderful to win, of course, but sometimes a tad embarrassing.

Nurse Teresa Young, 61, who signed up for the competition five years ago, scooped a monthly Millionaire Street prize of £396,694 for her flat in Mitcham, south London. But her sister Janet, who lives in the flat directly below with the same post code, did not know that her sister was involved and had never bought a ticket.

Said Teresa, “I don’t know what I’ll do with the money but I’ll do something for my sister, niece and nephew.”

Janet said, “I never knew Teresa had joined. I wish I had, I will now.”

Another winner scored with a ticket his wife had bought him before she died from cancer in July 2020, aged 73.

Alan Mizzon, 77, is blind and his wife, Diana, set up the payment.

Alan’s postcode in Chelmsford was the winner in another Millionaire Street draw, also receiving £396,694.

“Diana would be out of this world,” Alan said. “She was the smart one. She’s looking out for me.”

* * *

A rabbi, a Hindu holy man and a lawyer were travelling through the countryside when their car broke down and they sought help at a nearby farm. “Sure you can stay here the night,” the farmer said, “but I only have room for two in the house, so one of you will have to sleep in the barn.”

The rabbi promptly volunteered. After all, he said, his people had wandered the desert for 40 years, so it would be an honour to sleep on holy ground.

Soon after, there was a knock on the farmer’s door. It was the rabbi. He apologised but said he could not sleep in the barn because there was a pig there, and his people considered such animals unclean.

Never mind, said the Hindu, he would sleep in the barn – only to back out when he discovered there was a cow there which was considered holy to Hindus and whose sacred space he would dare to share.

Finally, the lawyer stepped up. Okay, he said, I’ll do it.