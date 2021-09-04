An Afghan chapter closes, but new dangers threaten the world

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Melville Barracks in Colchester, east of London on September 2, 2021, to meet with members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade involved in the UK operation in Afghanistan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • The Taliban leaders have promised their rule will not be as it was when they were last in power, from 1996 to 2001.
  • Most observers question whether the Taliban’s political leaders are able to control the actions of their commanders in the field. 

American and British forces are finally out of Afghanistan, along with thousands of desperate Afghans who assisted them in some capacity during the past 20 years of fighting the Taliban. 

