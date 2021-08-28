Amending Constitution by way of House is ill-advised

On August 20, 2021, Kenya’s Court of Appeal upheld the High Court judgment on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by declaring it as “unconstitutional and usurpation of the people’s exercise of sovereign power”.

The appellate court permanently restrained the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from conducting a referendum on the BBI Bill, thereby “switching off reggae”.

Major political parties received the judgment in relative calm, sparing the Judiciary the usual bashing. The President, for example, accepted the court’s verdict in the spirit of the rule of law, but disagreed with its import.

ODM leader Raila Odinga characterised the judgment as part of the continuing conversation on the country’s future, adding “without doubt, we shall deal with all these issues in the months and years” ahead.

William Ruto attributed the BBI collapse to “God, our heavenly Father”.

Some MPs, led by Jeremiah Kioni, have revived a bid to amend the Constitution through the parliamentary route under the Constitution’s Article 256. Further, they intend to salvage 52 BBI clauses, possibly through ordinary legislation and administrative regulations.

Three key constitutional Bills introduced in 2019 and 2020 before the BBI Bill are still pending before Parliament. Limited public participation led by the provincial administration has been undertaken for some. These Bills seek to authorise appointment of Cabinet secretaries from among MPs and county executive committee members from MCAs; nomination of presidential and deputy presidential candidates to Parliament by political parties, etc.

National dialogue

In my view, the push for constitutional change should have been abandoned subsequent to the Court of Appeal judgment. Clearly, national consensus for constitutional review does not exist. Therefore, an appeal to the Supreme Court or constitutional review through the parliamentary initiative are ill-advised. The state should not initiate constitutional changes in the face of widespread public antipathy.

The Judiciary, despite great odds, has demonstrated its tenacity to protect its independence and safeguard separation of powers. Parliament and county governments are regularly held hostage by the national Executive.

The legal and civil society, led by Katiba Institute, have immeasurably aided the Judiciary in its mandate. These institutions will deserve a chapter in Kenya’s history books. We are witnessing a resurgence of civil society and the bar akin to that of the 80s and 90s.

In the first Building Bridges Initiative to a United Kenya: From a Nation of Blood Ties to a Nation of Ideals report, challenges bedevilling the nation since 1963 were candidly highlighted. The BBI task force recommended a national dialogue to discuss these. However, this step was negated by the political class.

Since independence, Kenyans have never held a genuine national conversation about the ‘Kenya We Want’ across ethnicities and other divides. This palaver should be initiated by non-state actors from the grassroots to the national level.

Even if some measures within the BBI are beneficial to the country, they must be genuinely canvassed by the general citizenry, especially within the national debate. Some of these include raising the equitable share to counties to 35 per cent – 45 per cent; creation of a ward development fund; establishment of an adequately funded youth commission run by the youth, etc. Fortunately, these changes are possible without constitutional changes.

From a political perspective, the President seems to prioritise his succession agenda instead of focusing on creating a conducive environment for a peaceful and democratic transition in which citizens can freely vote for their leaders.

Big Four agenda

Normally, when a departing leader endeavours to name and influence their successor, citizens tend to resist. Consequently, the Head of State develops an appetite for misuse of state power to deliver his/her ‘project’ candidate, often with disastrous consequences.

Tellingly, post the BBI judgment, the President has pronounced his refocus on the Big Four agenda. Universal Health Coverage remains the low-hanging fruit. Radical reforms of NHIF and Kemsa are critical for actualising this. These two institutions must be well-resourced and disinfected to rid them of corruption.

Many opposed the BBI mostly because it was associated with a scheme through which the new positions of prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and the existing ones of president and deputy president would be used to coalesce regional kingpins into a winning coalition presumably against the incumbent Deputy President and any other contenders.

In the absence of the BBI-approved structure, coalition building is a dicey affair. The OKA group (with the exception of Moi) are resisting Raila’s endorsement as Kenyatta’s heir apparent. Within OKA, Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka are engaged in a scrimmage over the flag-bearer crown. Therefore, the endgame looks uncertain.

As a statesman, the President should not favour any candidate or coalition. He must be a symbol of national unity and thus cultivate the moral authority to resolve any political conflict.

An internecine struggle rages for the Mount Kenya bloc vote. For the first time, the region may skip fielding a presidential candidate in exchange for the deputy president slot and protection of economic interests. All roads by presidential aspirants seem to lead to the Gikuyu and Mumbi nation. Time will tell whether the bloc will vote as one. An undisputed successor to Kenyatta is yet to emerge.

Previously, tribe, money and the state have been the three largest ‘voters’ in Kenya. These three routinely ‘vote’ against democracy. They deliver elections which are not free, fair, transparent and peaceful. In 2022, we must ensure ballots are cast by duly registered voters.

Non-contested polls

We must have elections based on the competition of visions, ideologies, platforms and policies. Currently, signs of perilous division among the political class are evident. For now, distant drums of war can be heard. By all means, a repeat of the 2007/2008 tragedy must be avoided.

As the political class builds coalitions, it should appreciate that in 2022, any winning group is unlikely to form a stable government on its own. A government of national unity will most certainly become an imperative preferably based on a coalition of agendas, not personalities.

In 2022, the IEBC will rank as the most critical institution in the delivery of a non-contested general election. It must be well resourced and fiercely independent. Its performance will make or break the country. IEBC must be very strict on adherence to the electoral code of conduct. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission must ensure the political class and all citizens promote peace. It must sharpen its teeth.

Youths who have attained majority age must be registered as citizens and voters. Voter registration must be continuous. Diaspora voting must be fully operationalised.

Finally, a consortium consisting of the faith sector, civil society, business sector through Kepsa and KAM, professional bodies under APSEA, diaspora, youth and women organisations must be established to champion civic education and peace building for a peaceful transition. The faith sector could co-ordinate these groups with civil society backing. This consortium must have structures up to the ward level.