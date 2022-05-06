Amaya Triangle’s quest for lasting peace through trade, education

A unique event held this week at Rumuruti stadium brought together 600 delegates from the four Amaya counties for an early celebration of the international peace week. Perhaps heeding Kibaki’s call on leadership, the theme of the celebration was ‘Service beyond self’.

Laikipia, Isiolo, Samburu and Baringo have had more than their fair share of banditry, fuelled in part by very low educational attainment. For example, 75 per cent of the residents of Tiaty constituency aged three and above have never been to a school of any kind. Samburu County and Laikipia North Constituency are only marginally better at 54 per cent and 48 per cent respectively. Added to this cocktail is availability of illegal firearms and an ingrained culture of cattle rustling. The hamlets, markets and trading centres in the region are desolate.

The four counties have a security and economic development bloc dubbed Amaya Triangle Initiative (ATI), which emphasizes the role of economic growth in creating sustainable peace. The delegates included religious leaders, politicians, the civil society, elders, women, youth and state officials.

The ATI Peace Forum 2022 provided a platform for political leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the underlying causes of insecurity in the region, so that they can help solve the real issues.

The ATI is implementing a Sh600 million plan to stimulate economic activity and promote peace.

Promoting peace

The political leaders reaffirmed commitment to invest in various market and trading centres by planning them, providing water and basic infrastructure as well as stimulating commercial activity. The targeted centres include Ol Moran, Suguta Marmar, Churo, Tanguelbey, Louniek, Uaso and Tinga Mara.

The political leaders present pledged to support development of water storage infrastructure, particularly the proposed Rumuruti dam, Amaya dam, Crocodile Jaws dam, Pesi dam and Nanyuki Bulk Water, among other projects. In addition, they want key wetlands, such as the one in Rumuruti, protected to enable ground water recharge. County assembly leaders pushed for smaller storage facilities such as water pans, and a legal regime that allows farmers to develop water dams for commercial purposes.

Aspiring MPs committed to follow up on a Sh6.5 billion, three-year soft security conditional grant that has been under discussion between the Ministry of Interior and the ATI counties. The grant is aimed at revitalising the trading centres, promoting adult literacy and bolstering the local investment value chains.

The ATI also recognised and rewarded peace champions. Fifteen individuals from the four counties got a Sh50,000 bull each for their voluntary roles in promoting peace among the communities in Amaya region.

In Laikipia North, traditional birth attendants who encourage their clients to deliver at clinics are being rewarded with a goat. At a recent ceremony, one traditional birth attendant got eight goats. The results are heart-warming. The percentage of expectant mothers giving birth in health facilities has jumped from 48 per cent to 94 per cent.