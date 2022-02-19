Align Africa only with prosperity as US-China enter New Cold War era

Raychelle Omamo and Wang Yi

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo (right) with Wang Yi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China during the Ministerial Roundtable in this picture taken on January 6, 2022.
 

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • The international liberal order that America helped establish some 75 years ago is falling apart.
  • No consensus has emerged so far on how to fix the increasingly anarchic post-liberal order.

The world is on the cusp of a new Cold War. On April 20, 2021, in his keynote speech to the Boao Forum economic conference in southern China, President Xi Jinping warned the world against a 'New Cold War', decrying the “unilateralism of certain countries”.

