Alas! Covid-19 management has degenerated into pandemonium

Travellers to Nairobi and Machakos scramble to get into a matatu in Kitui town on March 26, 2021 after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced new containment measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.  

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

The 15th Presidential Address on the Coronavirus Pandemic was a most remarkable work of public communication. Heralded with a grave heading and rendered in portentous style, we in the national audience could not help anticipating the solemn delivery of an historic sovereign writ.

