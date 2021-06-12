Aid cuts will hurt poor countries and blemish UK’s standing

House of Commons

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) during a hybrid, socially distanced session at the House of Commons in London on December 2, 2020.

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • The plan is to cut foreign aid from 0.7 per cent of the nation’s GDP to 0.5 per cent, a reduction in cash terms of £4 billion.
  • Thirty-plus Conservative rebels in the House of Commons attacked the cuts.

The timing could hardly have been worse. As preparations were laid for a summit meeting in London this weekend of the world’s richest nations, our government announced plans to cut its assistance to the world’s poorest nations. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: The crass political photograph

  2. Gitau Warigi: Koome has opted for non-confrontation

  3. Tom Mshindi: Next polls offer perfect chance for political clean-up

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Hostile coat of many colours forcing Uhuru into early lame-duck phase

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Improving the lives of Kenya’s elderly people

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.