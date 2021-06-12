Aid cuts will hurt poor countries and blemish UK’s standing

The timing could hardly have been worse. As preparations were laid for a summit meeting in London this weekend of the world’s richest nations, our government announced plans to cut its assistance to the world’s poorest nations.

The clumsiness of the timing will blemish the UK’s international standing and undermine its hosting of the G7 summit.

Far worse, the cuts will cause devastation to millions of innocent people, indeed deaths for many.

The plan is to cut foreign aid from 0.7 per cent of the nation’s GDP to 0.5 per cent, a reduction in cash terms of £4 billion. Experts argue that this will mean four million people being deprived of clean drinking water, nearly a million girls losing access to education and, crucially in a time of pandemic, 5.6 million fewer children getting vaccinations against preventable diseases.

Thirty-plus Conservative rebels in the House of Commons attacked the cuts, which MP Adrian Mitchell said could lead to “hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths”. Experts calculated that the withdrawal of resources for maternal healthcare alone could lead to as many as 250,000 preventable deaths in affected countries.

The government vowed that aid spending will return to the 0.7 per cent level “when the fiscal situation allows.” Opponents doubt that this will ever happen, or as one said, “Fat chance!”

The G7 meeting brings together the leaders of Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan. That the host nation will lose international respect and influence because of its decision is inevitable. The government seems to have decided that saving four billion quid is worth the embarrassment.

***

The question of race, which has bedevilled football for a good many years, is now affecting our summer game, cricket.

Bowler Ollie Robinson had just made his debut for England against New Zealand – and a sparkling one at that – when it was announced that he was being suspended pending an investigation into racist and sexist tweets posted in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson was aged 18 and 19 when he posted the tweets. After the match he apologised, saying he was “embarrassed” and “ashamed”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he thought the cricket authorities had gone “over the top” on Robinson and should think again. His stance was criticised by a former star batsman for England, Mark Ramprakash, who said the Prime Minister was trying to influence the case.

Meanwhile, controversy is building in football over the practice of “taking the knee” before matches to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

There were boos from the crowd in Middlesbrough when England’s players knelt briefly before friendly matches against Austria and Romania ahead of the 2020 European Championships this week. The booing was countered by applause and cheers from the same crowd.

Opponents of kneeling argue that the gesture has lost its impact, but a leading black player, striker Marcus Rashford, declared, “We believe it is the right thing and we will continue to do it.”

***

Anthony Sootheran, 59, was a rich but reclusive millionaire, who shared his farm, High Havens, near South Newington in Oxfordshire, with two live-in tenants, Lynda and Wayne Rickard.

According to evidence at Reading Crown Court, Lynda Rickard, aged 62, took £300,000 from the bank accounts of her landlord and his mother, Joy, forged wills for both of them and starved Anthony Sootheran to death.

His body was found in a “severely emaciated state,” a victim of malnutrition and a fatal lung infection caused by a deep-seated pressure sore.

The judge, Justice Wall, said Lynda Rickard had “ruthlessly exploited” Mr Sootheran, discouraged visitors and displayed extraordinary greed. He told her, “You cynically and systematically bled this family of money. When you thought Anthony Sootheran might act in a way which would derail your gravy train, you murdered him.”

Judge Wall found Mrs Rickard guilty of murder and sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum of 28 years. Wayne Rickard was found guilty of allowing the death and jailed for 10 years.

***

An elderly couple went out to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. At the end of the evening, the husband wept and his wife asked gently if he was thinking of their wonderful years together.

“Not really,” the old man said, “I was thinking about when we first met and your father threatened me with a shotgun and said he would have me thrown into prison for 50 years if I didn’t marry you. Tomorrow, I’d be a free man.”

***

A police chief warned a new recruit, “As an officer of the law, you will have some tough decisions to make. For instance, what would you do if you had to arrest your wife’s mother?” Said the recruit, “Call for backup.”