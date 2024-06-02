Africans, too, can hold hands

Everybody had something to say about President William Ruto’s recent trip to the USA.

I have a lot to say too. My first question was whether we needed nearly the whole of government travelling with him.

Most were joyriders, obviously.

A minister or two, a few advisers and one or two journalists would have sufficed.

The same government that keeps telling Kenyans there is no money for projects to help the citizens went ahead and splashed millions of shillings on a trip that lasted just a few days.

Secondly, it was about the cost of the private jet. Like many other people, I believe it was a waste of money.

The amount paid for it should have been used to secure seats on our national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ).

The President's claim that the jet was gifted to him just opens a can of worms.

What, pray, was the intention of the benefactors?

Great opportunity

Surprisingly, at the time our President flew on a private jet, Iceland's Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, used Kenya Airways while on an official visit to Malawi, making Kenyans feel very proud of their airline, “The Pride of Africa”.

Since President Ruto was on a state visit, he, of all the Kenyans, ought to have used KQ. It would have shown that he was the first to show pride in it.

The other issue was that failing to use KQ led to loss of a great opportunity to market Kenya’s tourism industry.

A view of President Ruto disembarking from a well-bedecked KQ aeroplane would have left a positive imprint on the minds of Americans and enticed many of them to visit Kenya.

What had that plain and, frankly, boring-looking Emirati private jet to do with the business being conducted on a presidential tour of the US?

The trip was overshadowed by a lot of petty issues that could have been avoided.

It did not appear like the officials representing Kenya were on an official visit but more of a private tour.

For the life of me, I will never know what some politicians from the opposition had to do with the trip.

Does that not compromise their role of oversighting the government?

It would also have been fair to consider a female comedian alongside Eddy Butita.

And now, to the issue of holding hands.

Splitting hairs

When President Ruto held his wife Rachel’s hand as they disembarked from the aeroplane in the US, the 'Men’s Conference' in Kenya apparently was splitting hairs over the matter. How dare he?

Well, that is what I can hear from their lamentations anyway.

The President may have been mocked for holding the First Lady’s hand but the fact that men are bothered by it is what I find bothersome and concerning.

It shows how patriarchal our society still is. That a simple gesture of affection and love between African couples in public is considered wrong because it allegedly emasculates the man.

It means Kenya still expects women to walk 20 steps behind their husbands; otherwise, allowing them to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with their husbands would make the women metamorphose in a puff of smoke and turn into men, hence weakening them.

A country that thinks in this manner sadly has a constitution that advocates equality among the genders.

There is even a ministry dedicated to gender issues, for God’s sake!

Despite measures put in place to level the ground for gender equality, the institute that runs the men’s conference seems to be stuck in 1BC.

This group is of the view that women must not be celebrated in public by their husbands and should be confined to the kitchen like in the medieval period.

Feminist ideology

Don’t get me wrong. And, before you start accusing me of pandering to the feminist ideology, my issue is that it sounds like it would please the men’s conference to see women walk on their knees 20 metres behind them and only around to be seen and not heard.

Theirs is the thinking that contributes to violence against women. For, to say a woman does not to deserve to be shown love in public is akin to saying she only deserves to be treated in the worst manner before other men so as not to weaken their power.

On the other hand, a couple that displays affection between them—just like those that do violence—sets an example for the children and society to follow. Which would men’s conference prefer?

President Ruto’s gesture of showing his wife affection seems to have led to his being 'summoned' by the men’s conference.

I hope he will not respect the summons. For it would mean that he, too, holds patriarchal and sexist views like they do.