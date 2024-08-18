Africa should embrace Singapore trade ties

The Africa and Singapore ties call by Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade in Singapore, last year, is yet another opportunity for the continent’s development and should be embraced.

Singapore transformed itself in just 50 years and became so successful and one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Today, Singapore is ranked one of the strongest economies in the world with a GDP per capita of $60,000. For a small country with few natural resources, this is remarkable compared to its GDP per capita of less than $320 in 1960. Africa needs lessons from Singapore on development.

Most important, Africa must boost trade and investment ties to achieve economic change. It should be a concern that Africa's trade with the rest of the world is dismal. And better trade ties including with South East Asia are required.

Africa’s trade with Southeast Asia constitutes a mere 2.2 per cent. Yet there is little being done to enhance the volumes and alongside this, increase African investments into South East Asia. In 2021 collective African investments into ASEAN countries amounted to just 0.1% of the total investments the region received

Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – a landmark agreement that binds 54 nations and about 1.47 billion people, holds a promise for African transformation and prosperity. But as continent members build stronger links with one another, they should remain open and connected to the rest of the world.

Africa is one of the largest and fastest growing regions in the world with a wide variety of trade and investment opportunities open to businesses. Countries like Singapore and others in Asia can benefit immensely from deepened trade and investment ties to ultimately achieve greater economic prosperity and security for their people.

Noteworthy, Africa is a market that no company can or should ignore. The demographic dividend, its rich natural endowment and a vibrant private sector are attractive factors. And there are all development needs including infrastructure, education, and consumption requirements.

More should be done to build closer ties between Asia and Africa, with Singapore as a catalyst and node in the Africa-Asia trade. It is worth noting that Singapore trades with almost every country in Africa.

To realise growth, Africa should continue encouraging Singapore companies to run businesses and invest in Africa.

Today, there are over 100 Singapore companies present in 40 countries in Africa. The companies have invested in various sectors, such as manufacturing, logistics, agri-commodities and urban solutions, as well as exploring potential in digitization and sustainability.

Also, Singapore is in the process of negotiating new pacts to improve connectivity with African nations.

But Singapore and Africa ties should be mutually beneficial. Singapore should allow African companies to set up shop in the country. Commitments from both sides are required to boost trade and investment flows.



