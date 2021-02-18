Adults hijack platform for child writers

Purity Wangari

Purity Wangari writes her essay during Taifa Leo National Insha writing competition finals at Eland Safari Hotel in Nyeri town on November 28, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Lately, the ideas, content, moral tone and style of writing in the column depict adult minds.

It’s almost a year since the Daily Nation reserved a column on page 2 for writers aged 10-20 years. I’ve since read highly insightful articles. Nearly all of them embody the fears and hopes young people.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.