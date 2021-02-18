Adults hijack platform for child writers

It’s almost a year since the Daily Nation reserved a column on page 2 for writers aged 10-20 years. I’ve since read highly insightful articles. Nearly all of them embody the fears and hopes young people.

However, the column seems to have drifted from a young reporter’s platform to an avenue where adults, arguably parents, pen down their emotional frustrations and demands on policymakers, issues or problems and have them published under the bylines of their children.

Lately, the ideas, content, moral tone and style of writing in the column depict adult minds hiding behind the names of young people. Clearly, the imperious tone in some of the articles are inconsistent with the temperament of children aged between 10 and 20.

First, the use of language. It’s so commanding it makes me doubt the authenticity of the writer, given the age indicated. Let’s take, for instance, a recent article purportedly written by a 10-year-old, asking the government to fund private schools.

Clearly, this writing does not portray the thinking and writing capability of a 10-year-old pupil. It’s imperious. It’s commanding. It’s uncompromising. That is not the language and vision of a 10-year-old child.

Young writers

Secondly, the topics that are covered in this section are way much above the age bracket indicated. The likelihood is that most of them don’t originate from the young writers.

For example, when a 12-year-old writes about taxes, one questions when and how he or she got to learn about taxation. The nearest a child will ever come close to public finance is in business studies (which doesn’t delve much in such issues) or in college (for students of economics).

The “Nation Young Reporter” section is not just a column but a platform given to develop and grow writing talents. This cannot happen when adults masquerading as young people write on topics that don’t relate to the knowledge and pedagogic experience of the youth.

I, therefore, appeal to the Nation to be vigilant. Please let the column be strictly for young people and not their parents or other adults.

— Lucy Wairimu