Adieus my readers! A luta continua to a better Kenya

I’ve written about so many topics in the 11 years that I’ve had this column. I started out relatively shaky, but still clear— and I’ve had a range of editors in those 11 years, from those who agreed with my style, to those who abhorred it, to those who exhorted me to tone down my almost militant, feminist, sometimes controversial though rarely intentionally, views.

It’s been quite a journey.

Have my words helped some things? Maybe. Have I been threatened over them? Of course – and I wear that with honour, by the way, because if someone isn’t threatening you, you can’t really be sure, as a journalist, if you’re doing it right.

Am I incredibly glad that this space afforded me the platform to talk about topics I thought and still think are important? Overwhelmingly so. But the topic I seem to keep coming back to, year in, year out, is the state of this country, and whether or not it will change in my lifetime; whether I will get to see it.

As a nation, what we entertain tends to persist. We keep decrying our leaders, saying it’s their fault that they’re so corrupt – and meanwhile, the problem might be us, no?

Active citizens

The majority insists on that corruption to get what we want. We are the ones who let them get away with things; we are the ones who do not demand impeachment, or wait for Okiya Omtatah to sue.

Because is it really possible, in a country with as many people as ours, that it is not a majority who want things to go on as they do? And if this was not true, then why isn’t there more public participation? Why the infighting? Why don’t people show up to protests? Why don’t we support each other, with petitions, and conversations, and trying to do the right thing?

And if there are that many people who don’t want this for Kenya, then by now, a critical mass should have been reached, to get to the point that we are all doing the same thing: trying to do better, to be better.

And this is not to tear down or diminish the work of those who are doing so much for Kenya and Kenyans already; starting with teachers and doctors and medical workers, constantly on strike, constantly fighting for what they deserve; to human rights workers and defenders, like Defenders Coalition and Boniface Mwangi, and everyone who insists that it is important to be an active citizen; to the man who tries not to con his customers in his kiosk and the Mama Mboga who gives an extra tomato because times are hard, and we are all trying to genuinely make life a little better, even in the face of hopelessness.

Kenyans for Kenya

And more Kenyans like these: the ones fundraising for each other, because we’re all we’ve got; the online blood banks that help to fight the cartel of blood donation (!) in this country; and so many, many more.

Does that then mean that maybe we are not all on the same side, or we are just not doing it right; we are not strategizing right, we are not organizing right, we are too damn tired to do more from the burnout that comes from sacrificing your very life for a country (a people?) who do not care that you are losing it?

I’m not sure what the answer, or the reason, is. I can only hope to continue these conversations offline and continue working on finding solutions for this country I, we, love so much.