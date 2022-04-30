Adieu: The finest of his generation

Free primary education. Infrastructure overhaul. Economic revival. Vision 2030. A new Constitution. All those were Mwai Kibaki's accomplishments. They were tremendous – even great – accomplishments.

For me, what I consider to be his greatest achievement of all was the liberating air of freedom his administration brought. We in the media particularly cherished it. After the suffocating Nyayo years, Kenyans no longer spoke politics in hushed tones. There was no more jailing or killing of critics. That tolerance, which we now take for granted, is a precious thing. An insecure dictatorship had been felled. Democracy had returned. The Nyayo House torture dungeons were closed forever.

Of the youthful technocrats who shaped the young Kenyan post-Independence state, Kibaki became the most consequential, culminating in him becoming the President in December 2002. The other one who had enormous potential, Tom Mboya, with whom Kibaki drafted the famous Sessional Paper No.10 of 1965, was felled by an assassin's bullet in his prime four years later.

Kibaki was to bestride the First Republic and the Second, which was birthed on August 27, 2010, when the new Constitution was proclaimed. Legend has it his debut into politics came about when Kanu's top honchos poached him from a new teaching job at Makerere. It wasn't quite accidental as it's made to sound.

Lecturer

As a student and later as a lecturer, he had been active in university politics and was by no means indifferent to what was happening in his motherland. He was ambitious enough to resign the university job of his own volition and come to Kenya to try his chances. That's how he landed the Kanu executive officer job. Friends thought it was a stupid career decision. The rest is history.

Is Kibaki the best President Kenya has had so far, as the media has pronounced him to be? History will judge. But on one measure there's no argument. He was the finest and most influential Finance minister Kenya has ever had. One must also note that the high marks he gets today as President was on account of the exemplary economic turnaround he effected.

Was Kibaki a great man? Or has he become elevated simply because the standards of leadership in Kenya, especially those set by his predecessor, are so dismal? I would call him the Great Survivor. He never overtly manoeuvred situations his way, like Mboya or Charles Njonjo adroitly did. Yet he would often end up as the beneficiary. He had the knack of being at the right place at the right time. Such was how his presidency came to be.

I have it on the authority of a lawyer who was very close to Njonjo that Kibaki initially was not Daniel arap Moi's choice for Vice-President. He wanted Jeremiah Nyagah, the Mbeere eminence. However, Njonjo prevailed on Moi to appoint Kibaki. Ironically, the drift of politics was to drive Njonjo and Kibaki to become bitter enemies to the end.

By every account, Kibaki had a brilliant mind. The late Prof Ali Mazrui, who also taught at Makerere, once mused that the third President would have made a scholar of the first rank had he not chosen politics over the academy. From Mang'u High to Makerere to the London School of Economics, Kibaki truly excelled.

He had always believed in Kanu, the original brand which he had helped build as executive officer. When years later he spoke controversially of Kanu under the Moi yoke as an "unshakeable" Mugumo tree, he meant the trademark of old. With the forces for multipartyism gathering steam, Kibaki favoured a counter-strategy whereby the corrupt, rotten Kanu of the Nyayo years would be thoroughly cleaned up first. Alarmed, Moi sycophants suspected he was angling for an internal party coup. Any hope of a party shake-up was torpedoed.

Kibaki was left with no choice but to resign from government and launch the Democratic Party. The long-serving Director of Intelligence, James Kanyotu, was fired for failing to forewarn Moi of Kibaki's defection.

Parliamentary debates

As a young reporter, I would occasionally go to Parliament to cover debates. Kibaki, who was then in the Opposition, always stood out. On matters of public policy and the economy, he spoke with unparalleled authority. Nobody interrupted him when he was speaking. Certainly not those on the Kanu benches. Everybody would listen to him in rapt attention. He could be very witty too, like when he ridiculed the Mahindra vehicles bought for the police as "contraptions which cannot even chase a goat".

He was remarkable in other ways. Kibaki quite frankly detested personal idolisation. His longtime friend and Mang'u schoolmate Joe Wanjui, while serving as chancellor of the University of Nairobi, tried to convince him to agree to the Lower Kabete Business School of the university be named after him. Kibaki flatly refused. The only establishment I know of that bears his name is a conference centre at the privately owned Mount Kenya University.

Great men have great failings too. The nadir of Kibaki's presidency was the 2007/8 post-election violence. It will forever haunt his legacy. His mismanagement of Narc coalition politics, together with his detached style, were the perfect incubator of the PEV.

The impunity that drove that violence remains unresolved. None of the perpetrators got punished, though the International Criminal Court made a try. Fifteen years since, there are still IDPs in Kenya who have yet to be resettled in their original farms. Uhuru Kenyatta's administration has also done little to bring resolution.